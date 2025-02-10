Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina booked by Assam Police for promoting obscenity on YouTube show

Assam Police filed an FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others for promoting obscenity and vulgar content on their YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on X that influencers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija are also named in the FIR for similar charges.

Earlier in the day, following a complaint against Allahbadia over his remarks on the show, Mumbai Police visited the show's set in Khar.

The complaint filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission accused Ranveer Allahbadia and others of using abusive language on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. The remarks, made in a joking context, were deemed offensive and derogatory, sparking widespread outrage.

The complaint alleged that the participants deliberately made obscene comments about women’s private parts to gain popularity and financial profit through the broadcast.

The show, streamed globally on YouTube, reportedly featured the accused laughing and making inappropriate jokes about women, which the complainant considers a serious offence, demanding strict legal action.

