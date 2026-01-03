PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to warrior queen Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, lauding her as one of the earliest Indians to challenge British colonial rule and a symbol of courage and leadership.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, remembering her as one of the earliest Indians to challenge British colonial rule.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Humble tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar of Tamil Nadu on her birth anniversary. She fought fiercely against the British and was among the first Indian queens to challenge British colonial rule. Her courage, leadership, and sacrifice continue to inspire generations."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the warrior queen, highlighting her resistance to colonial oppression and her role in asserting India's right to self-rule. "On the birthday of Rani Velu Nachiyar, I pay my respects to her. Possessing courage and strategic acumen, she is remembered as one of India's most valiant heroines. Having risen against colonial oppression, she asserted that the right to rule India belongs to Indians alone," the Prime Minister said, adding that her commitment to good governance and cultural pride remained commendable.

Who was Rani Velu Nachiyar?

Rani Velu Nachiyar was the first woman from a royal family to have challenged the British Empire. Rani Velu Nachiyar took up arms when her husband and his second wife were killed by the combined forces of British soldiers and the son of the Nawab of Arcot.

Forging Alliances Against the British

Later, she escaped with her daughter and lived under the protection of Hyder Ali at Virupachi near Dindigul for eight years. During this period, she formed an army and formed an alliance with Gopala Nayaker and Hyder Ali with the aim of attacking the British.

The First Queen to Defeat the British

In 1780, Rani Velu Nachiyar fought the British with the military assistance of her allies and won the battle. Thus, she became the first queen who successfully fight against the British in India. She ruled her regained kingdom for a decade. Subsequently, Queen Velu Nachiyar granted powers to the Marudu brothers to administer the country in 1780. She died a few years later. (ANI)