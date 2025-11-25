UP CM Yogi Adityanath declared the saffron flag hoisting at Ayodhya's Ram Temple the start of a 'new era' and a symbol of faith for 140 crore Indians, recalling the long struggle and thanking PM Modi for his role in realizing the grand shrine.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the saffron flag hoisted at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the beginning of a "new era" for the country and not merely the 'Poornaahuti' of a 'Yagya', asserting that the grand shrine in Ayodhya stands as a "symbol of the faith" and "self-respect of 140 crore Indians".

'Symbol of Faith and Self-Respect'

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister recalled the long struggle and unshaken devotion associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and said there was only one slogan prevalent, 'Ram Lalla hum aayenge. Mandir wahin banayenge. Lathi goli khayenge, mandir wahin banayenge".

"Empires and generations changed in the last 500 years. The only thing that did not change was faith... When RSS got the leadership, there was only one slogan prevalent, 'Ram Lalla hum aayenge. Mandir wahin banayenge. Lathi goli khayenge, mandir wahin banayenge" he said.

Calling the flag hoisting at the Ram Temple neither an end nor a culmination, Adityanath underlined its significance as the beginning of a historic chapter. "Flag hoisting at the grand temple of Bhagwan Ram in Shri Ayodhya Dham is not a 'Poornaahuti' of a 'Yagya' but a beginning of a new era. I thank PM Modi on this occasion on behalf of Ram devotees," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also described the temple as a living testament to national pride and devotion. "This grand temple is the symbol of 140 crore Indians' faith and self-respect. I congratulate all the 'karma yogis' who sacrificed themselves for this. This flag is the proof that the light of Dharma is immortal and the principles of Ram Rajya are timeless... When PM Modi became the prime minister in 2014, the faith that rose in the hearts of crores of Indians is now symbolised as this grand Ram Temple. This saffron flag symbolises Dharma, integrity, truth, justice and 'Rashtra Dharma'," he added

PM Modi, RSS Chief Hoist Saffron Flag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

Decoding the 'Dharma Dhwaj'

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation.

The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

The flag hoisting has coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami.