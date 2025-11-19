Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu met Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio to discuss strengthening the state's aviation network, airport infrastructure, and air cargo potential, especially for perishable goods like fruits and fishery.

Centre, Nagaland Discuss Boosting Aviation Connectivity

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu held a productive meeting with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss strengthening the state's aviation network and airport infrastructure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post shared on X, the Union Minister said, "Had a productive meeting with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio Ji, on strengthening aviation connectivity in the state. We explored solutions to the topographical and logistical challenges in advancing Nagaland's airport infrastructure."

Had a productive meeting with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio Ji, on strengthening aviation connectivity in the state. We explored solutions to the topographical and logistical challenges in advancing Nagaland’s airport infrastructure. Nagaland, with its… pic.twitter.com/hbf9PYKnd5 — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) November 18, 2025

Emphasising Nagaland's immense potential, the minister highlighted that the state's rich natural beauty, cultural vibrancy, and growing tourism appeal would greatly benefit from improved direct flight connectivity to major Indian cities.

Air Cargo Potential Highlighted

Another major point of discussion was the state's strong air-cargo potential. "Nagaland, with its rich natural beauty and vibrant culture, stands to benefit greatly from enhanced direct flight connectivity to major Indian cities. Our discussions also focused on the strong air cargo potential of the state, especially for its high-quality perishable fruits and fishery products," Kinjarapu's X post further read.

Indian Aviation's Global Ambitions Showcased at Conclave

Meanwhile, India's aviation and air cargo sectors showcased their rapid ascent and global ambitions at the 11th PHDCCI Global Aviation & Air Cargo Conclave held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre on Tuesday.

Under the theme "Gateway to the Skies: Elevating India's Aviation, Air Cargo & MRO Ecosystem for Global Leadership," the day-long event brought together Union ministers, diplomats, international technology providers, and industry captains to chart a roadmap for India to emerge as a dominant player in global aviation.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu outlined a series of flagship initiatives propelling the sector forward, including the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, the National Logistics Policy 2022, and the I-CLASS cargo enhancement programme targeting 79 airports by 2030. The minister also highlighted the "One Airport One Product" scheme designed to boost regional exports, especially perishables and high-value goods. (ANI)