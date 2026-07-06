The resignations of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have been accepted following a meeting to discuss alleged financial irregularities. The trust treasurer stated they were 'hurt and saddened' by the events.

The resignations of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have been formally accepted following a high-level meeting on Monday, Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said. Speaking on the outcomes of the trust meeting, Giri stated, "The resignations of Champat Rai (General Secretary) and Anil Mishra (Trustee) have been accepted. We are all hurt and saddened by this. The magnitude of the theft--whether small or large--is a secondary concern. We are primarily distressed by the very fact that such an atmosphere was allowed to develop here. However, the reality is before us, and it is our duty to reflect upon it. Consequently, even before the scheduled date, we gathered today in a state of deep contemplation and sorrow."

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Resignations Amid Financial Irregularity Allegations

Elaborating on the circumstances leading to the departures, Giri said, "Given the prevailing circumstances, a critical situation arose: our General Secretary, Champat Rai, and Trustee Anil Ji Mishra submitted their resignations. Champat Rai, serving as General Secretary, was deeply pained; he felt it inappropriate to continue in his role until justice is fully served--meaning the culprits are apprehended and receive appropriate punishment. Driven by this sentiment, he tendered his resignation--a matter that was not ours to simply accept or reject. K Parasaran raised a significant point: under the Trust's constitution, a resignation is deemed accepted the moment it is submitted."

Emergency Trust Meeting Convened

The meeting, which was prepone from its original date due to the urgency of the situation, saw the participation of several top spiritual leaders and officials. "It was decided to hold the scheduled Trust meeting--originally set for July 11--as early as possible; consequently, acting on information shared with everyone, we convened it today, July 6. The meeting was attended by the revered Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj; the revered Shankaracharya Ji Maharaj; Yug Purush Parmanand Ji Maharaj; Vishwa Prasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj of Pejawar; our new trustee Krishna Mohan Ji; and the District Collector of Ayodhya, Shashank Tripathi Ji. Thus, this highly significant meeting, attended by the full quorum, was a lengthy and successful session that brought everyone together," Giri Maharaj added.

Earlier today, a crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held in Ayodhya to deliberate on the fallout of alleged financial irregularities and the embezzlement of temple offerings. President of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, attended the meeting at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Sanjay Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, also attended the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust via video conferencing.

According to sources, the meeting has been specifically convened to discuss the resignation offers made by the Trust's General Secretary, Champat Rai, and member Anil Mishra. The move follows serious allegations regarding the misappropriation of donations and offerings made by devotees to the Ram Temple. (ANI)