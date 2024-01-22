Asianet Newsable

Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Pran Pratishtha rituals underway in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live Updates: Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Ceremony Narendra Modi Speech 22 january 2024

Ram Mandir LIVE updates: The anticipation and excitement surrounding the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have reached unprecedented levels, underscoring the cultural and religious importance of this historic occasion. Stay tuned for live updates as we bring you comprehensive coverage of this historic event.
 

Live Post

12:25 PM IST

Pran Pratishtha rituals underway in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The Pran Pratishtha rituals are currently in progress within the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi is joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

12:11 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Ram Temple

PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

 

12:02 PM IST

Trust Chairman Champat Rai greets Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu, the renowned exponent of the Ram Charit Manas, being greeted by Champat Rai, International Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, upon arrival at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

 

11:49 AM IST

Earlier, Singer Sonu Nigam sang Ram Bhajan at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

 

11:47 AM IST

Singers Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Paudwal sing Ram Bhajan on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

 

11:44 AM IST

I consider myself the luckiest person on earth: Arun Yogiraj

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the Ram Lalla idol, expresses profound gratitude, stating, "I consider myself the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family, and Lord Ram Lalla have consistently accompanied me. At times, it feels as though I am residing in a dream world..."

The sculptor had spoken exclusively to Asianet News Network after his idol of Ram Lalla was selected for being consecrated at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

READ THE INTERVIEW

11:11 AM IST

Aerial view of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

PM Narendra Modi flew over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Take a look

 

11:01 AM IST

New history of Sanatana is being created today: Baba Ramdev

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev says, "We came here when Ram Lalla was in a tent. Today, a grand temple is coming up. A new history of Sanatana is being created today. With the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple, a new beginning of 'Ram Rajya' is taking place..."

10:59 AM IST

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' greet nation on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who will be seen together in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', greet the nation on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

 

10:58 AM IST

Very fortunate to witness this historical event: Hema Malini

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini says she is fortunate to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

10:29 AM IST

LK Advani skips consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Due to inclement weather conditions, Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has opted not to participate in the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Despite being a prominent figure in the Ram Mandir movement and receiving an invitation for the event, Advani decided to change his plans at the last minute and will not be attending the ceremony in Ayodhya.

10:28 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Ram temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached Ram temple. 

9:44 AM IST

Procession of Lord Ram in Phoenix, Arizona

A grand procession of Lord Ram was taken out in Phoenix, Arizona

 

9:42 AM IST

'Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam... Jai Shree Ram'

Indian cricket legend Venkatesh Prasad posts on X: "On the way to witness the moment of our lives. Dharm Path. Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam... Jai Shree Ram"

9:04 AM IST

'Jai Shri Ram' chants, celebrations in California, United States

Experience the excitement and celebration ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya directly from California, United States of America

8:53 AM IST

Indian Diaspora illuminates Times Square

Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran-Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India’s cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity: Consulate General of India, New York

 

8:18 AM IST

PM Modi's program in Ayodhya

10:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya. From the Ayodhya airport, Modi will take a helicopter to the venue.

10:55 am: PM Modi will reach the Ram temple premises.

11 am to Noon: The Prime Minister may take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises.

12:05 pm to 1 pm: The pran-pratishtha or consecration ceremony will begin with Modi presiding over the rituals.

1 pm: PM Modi will depart the temple premises to address a public meeting of around 7,000.

2:10 pm: PM Modi will visit Kuber ka Tila, where the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.

8:14 AM IST

PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and various saints and religious leaders ahead of the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

The temple town witnessed a significant influx of people, including numerous celebrities from the film, political, and sports domains, on Sunday, as it adorned itself with flowers and enhanced its roads and pavements in preparation for the grand event.

A week of rituals leading up to the ceremony involved the participation of 121 priests, who conducted various prayers, chanted Sanskrit hymns, and performed Vedic rites. The final stage of the consecration ceremony, to be overseen by Prime Minister Modi, is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22 and conclude around 1 pm. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple now houses the 51-inch stone idol crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka.

8:03 AM IST

1500 cameras, surveillance drones in fortress Ayodhya

Ayodhya has experienced a substantial increase in security measures, with the Uttar Pradesh government employing advanced technologies such as surveillance drones, night vision devices, and CCTV cameras. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) utilizes 1500 public CCTV cameras to monitor the city effectively. The comprehensive security plan involves teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Heightened security at Ayodhya Railway Station and fire brigade provisions in tent cities aim to ensure rapid responses to unforeseen incidents. An anti-drone system, managed by the Special Security Force (SSF), provides additional protection against potential aerial threats. Entry to the event is restricted to those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with stringent security and transportation arrangements in place.

8:01 AM IST

Celebrities arrive in Ayodhya

Esteemed personalities such as Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sports legend Sachin Tendulkar are among those who will be present at the ceremony.

7:58 AM IST

Pran Pratishtha ceremony to begin at 12:20 pm

Scheduled to begin at 12:20 pm, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is anticipated to wrap up by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a speech before an audience of more than 7,000, comprising seers and notable personalities. The consecration marks the prelude to the public unveiling of the Ram Temple scheduled for the following day.

