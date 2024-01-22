Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Pran Pratishtha rituals underway in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

12:25 PM IST
Pran Pratishtha rituals underway in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
The Pran Pratishtha rituals are currently in progress within the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi is joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
12:11 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Ram Temple
PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Shri Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha by PM Shri @narendramodi ji. #JaiShreeRam https://t.co/ovB2GvQY6H— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 22, 2024
12:02 PM IST
Trust Chairman Champat Rai greets Morari Bapu
Morari Bapu, the renowned exponent of the Ram Charit Manas, being greeted by Champat Rai, International Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, upon arrival at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Morari Bapu being greeted by Champat Rai ji upon arrival at Ram Mandir Ayodhya— Chitrakutdham Talgajarda | Morari Bapu (@MorariBapu_) January 22, 2024
© 2024 Shree Chitrakutdham Trust - All rights reserved#MorariBapu #truth #love #compassion #ChitrakutdhamTalgajarda #katha #Ramkatha #sanatandharma #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/KGfxOIe7DC
11:49 AM IST
Earlier, Singer Sonu Nigam sang Ram Bhajan at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
"Ram Siya Ram..." Sonu Nigam performs live at the Ram Mandir premises in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'— Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 22, 2024
.#RamSiyaRam #SonuNigam #AyodhaRamMandir #YogiAdityanath #MohanBhagwat #AyodhyaSriRamTemple #RamMandirPranPrathistha #RamMandir #RamLalla #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/XYWbyYreyl
11:47 AM IST
Singers Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Paudwal sing Ram Bhajan on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
🛕Singer #AnuradhaPaudwal and Kavita Paudwal sing Ram Bhajan on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at #Ayodhya's Ram Temple.#ShriRam | #RamMandirPranPratishta | #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/dMn455YhAN— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024
11:44 AM IST
I consider myself the luckiest person on earth: Arun Yogiraj
Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the Ram Lalla idol, expresses profound gratitude, stating, "I consider myself the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family, and Lord Ram Lalla have consistently accompanied me. At times, it feels as though I am residing in a dream world..."
The sculptor had spoken exclusively to Asianet News Network after his idol of Ram Lalla was selected for being consecrated at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
11:11 AM IST
Aerial view of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
PM Narendra Modi flew over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Take a look
PM Modi just flew over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, watch video@narendramodi @PMOIndia#RamMandir #AyodhyaRamMandir #Ayodhya #RamTemple #RamJanambhoomi #AyodhyaRamTemple #RamMandirConsecrationCeremony #RamMandirInaugration #PMNarendraModi #AsianetnewsRamMandir #AsianetnewsAyodhya pic.twitter.com/k0texxIk9p— Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 22, 2024
11:01 AM IST
New history of Sanatana is being created today: Baba Ramdev
Yog Guru Baba Ramdev says, "We came here when Ram Lalla was in a tent. Today, a grand temple is coming up. A new history of Sanatana is being created today. With the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple, a new beginning of 'Ram Rajya' is taking place..."
#RamMandirPranPratishta : Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri, Yog Guru #Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.#ShriRam | #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/dGBCh6cqjN— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024
10:59 AM IST
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' greet nation on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who will be seen together in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', greet the nation on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.
श्री राम की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के पावन दिन पर आप सब को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ। 🙏 जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/B0RKViuvEn— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 22, 2024
10:58 AM IST
Very fortunate to witness this historical event: Hema Malini
Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini says she is fortunate to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
#PranPratishthaCeremony ||#BJP MP Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) says, she is very fortunate to witness this historical event.#RamMandirPranPratishtha |#AyodhyaSriRamTemple pic.twitter.com/8XHjYOxOP9— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024
10:29 AM IST
LK Advani skips consecration ceremony in Ayodhya
Due to inclement weather conditions, Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has opted not to participate in the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Despite being a prominent figure in the Ram Mandir movement and receiving an invitation for the event, Advani decided to change his plans at the last minute and will not be attending the ceremony in Ayodhya.
10:28 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Ram temple
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached Ram temple.
9:44 AM IST
Procession of Lord Ram in Phoenix, Arizona
A grand procession of Lord Ram was taken out in Phoenix, Arizona
A grand procession of Lord Ram was taken out in Phoenix, Arizona in #USA— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 22, 2024
#Phoenix #arizona #RamMandirPranPrathistha #RamMandir #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/omHsO0sQDg
9:42 AM IST
'Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam... Jai Shree Ram'
Indian cricket legend Venkatesh Prasad posts on X: "On the way to witness the moment of our lives. Dharm Path. Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam... Jai Shree Ram"
On the way to witness the moment of our lives.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024
Dharm Path.
Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam
Jai Shree Ram#RamMandir pic.twitter.com/uhTctPQKq2
9:04 AM IST
'Jai Shri Ram' chants, celebrations in California, United States
Experience the excitement and celebration ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya directly from California, United States of America
Experience the excitement and celebration ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya directly from California, United States of America.#RamMandir #Ayodhya#ShriRamJanmbhoomi pic.twitter.com/0IuSj7RXfc— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 21, 2024
8:53 AM IST
Indian Diaspora illuminates Times Square
Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran-Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India’s cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity: Consulate General of India, New York
🇮🇳Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran-Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. #AyodyaRamTemple— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) January 22, 2024
Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India’s cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity.… pic.twitter.com/py4QXGB1Sz
People of the Indian diaspora celebrating at Times Square in New York ahead of #PranPratishtha ceremony@Nitendradd pic.twitter.com/KQeUyQazxH— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 22, 2024
8:18 AM IST
PM Modi's program in Ayodhya
10:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya. From the Ayodhya airport, Modi will take a helicopter to the venue.
10:55 am: PM Modi will reach the Ram temple premises.
11 am to Noon: The Prime Minister may take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises.
12:05 pm to 1 pm: The pran-pratishtha or consecration ceremony will begin with Modi presiding over the rituals.
1 pm: PM Modi will depart the temple premises to address a public meeting of around 7,000.
2:10 pm: PM Modi will visit Kuber ka Tila, where the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.
8:14 AM IST
PM Modi architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India': Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and various saints and religious leaders ahead of the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
जय सियाराम!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 22, 2024
प्रभु श्री राम और माता सीता के चरण रज से पावन हुई धरा श्री अयोध्या धाम में, 'नए भारत' में सांस्कृतिक पुनर्जागरण के शिल्पी, देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन!
The temple town witnessed a significant influx of people, including numerous celebrities from the film, political, and sports domains, on Sunday, as it adorned itself with flowers and enhanced its roads and pavements in preparation for the grand event.
जय श्री राम!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 22, 2024
प्रभु श्री राम की प्राण-प्रिय नगरी श्री अयोध्या धाम में श्री रामलला के नवीन विग्रह की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम में @RSSorg के माननीय सरसंघचालक आदरणीय मोहन भागवत जी का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन!@DrMohanBhagwat
A week of rituals leading up to the ceremony involved the participation of 121 priests, who conducted various prayers, chanted Sanskrit hymns, and performed Vedic rites. The final stage of the consecration ceremony, to be overseen by Prime Minister Modi, is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22 and conclude around 1 pm. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple now houses the 51-inch stone idol crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka.
8:03 AM IST
1500 cameras, surveillance drones in fortress Ayodhya
Ayodhya has experienced a substantial increase in security measures, with the Uttar Pradesh government employing advanced technologies such as surveillance drones, night vision devices, and CCTV cameras. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) utilizes 1500 public CCTV cameras to monitor the city effectively. The comprehensive security plan involves teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Heightened security at Ayodhya Railway Station and fire brigade provisions in tent cities aim to ensure rapid responses to unforeseen incidents. An anti-drone system, managed by the Special Security Force (SSF), provides additional protection against potential aerial threats. Entry to the event is restricted to those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with stringent security and transportation arrangements in place.
8:01 AM IST
Celebrities arrive in Ayodhya
Esteemed personalities such as Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sports legend Sachin Tendulkar are among those who will be present at the ceremony.
7:58 AM IST
Pran Pratishtha ceremony to begin at 12:20 pm
Scheduled to begin at 12:20 pm, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is anticipated to wrap up by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a speech before an audience of more than 7,000, comprising seers and notable personalities. The consecration marks the prelude to the public unveiling of the Ram Temple scheduled for the following day.
12:26 PM IST:
The Pran Pratishtha rituals are currently in progress within the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi is joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
12:12 PM IST:
PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Shri Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha by PM Shri @narendramodi ji. #JaiShreeRam https://t.co/ovB2GvQY6H— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 22, 2024
12:02 PM IST:
Morari Bapu, the renowned exponent of the Ram Charit Manas, being greeted by Champat Rai, International Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, upon arrival at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Morari Bapu being greeted by Champat Rai ji upon arrival at Ram Mandir Ayodhya— Chitrakutdham Talgajarda | Morari Bapu (@MorariBapu_) January 22, 2024
© 2024 Shree Chitrakutdham Trust - All rights reserved#MorariBapu #truth #love #compassion #ChitrakutdhamTalgajarda #katha #Ramkatha #sanatandharma #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/KGfxOIe7DC
11:49 AM IST:
Earlier, Singer Sonu Nigam sang Ram Bhajan at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
"Ram Siya Ram..." Sonu Nigam performs live at the Ram Mandir premises in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'— Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 22, 2024
.#RamSiyaRam #SonuNigam #AyodhaRamMandir #YogiAdityanath #MohanBhagwat #AyodhyaSriRamTemple #RamMandirPranPrathistha #RamMandir #RamLalla #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/XYWbyYreyl
11:47 AM IST:
Singers Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Paudwal sing Ram Bhajan on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
🛕Singer #AnuradhaPaudwal and Kavita Paudwal sing Ram Bhajan on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at #Ayodhya's Ram Temple.#ShriRam | #RamMandirPranPratishta | #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/dMn455YhAN— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024
11:44 AM IST:
Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the Ram Lalla idol, expresses profound gratitude, stating, "I consider myself the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family, and Lord Ram Lalla have consistently accompanied me. At times, it feels as though I am residing in a dream world..."
The sculptor had spoken exclusively to Asianet News Network after his idol of Ram Lalla was selected for being consecrated at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
11:11 AM IST:
PM Narendra Modi flew over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Take a look
PM Modi just flew over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, watch video@narendramodi @PMOIndia#RamMandir #AyodhyaRamMandir #Ayodhya #RamTemple #RamJanambhoomi #AyodhyaRamTemple #RamMandirConsecrationCeremony #RamMandirInaugration #PMNarendraModi #AsianetnewsRamMandir #AsianetnewsAyodhya pic.twitter.com/k0texxIk9p— Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 22, 2024
11:03 AM IST:
Yog Guru Baba Ramdev says, "We came here when Ram Lalla was in a tent. Today, a grand temple is coming up. A new history of Sanatana is being created today. With the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple, a new beginning of 'Ram Rajya' is taking place..."
#RamMandirPranPratishta : Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri, Yog Guru #Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.#ShriRam | #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/dGBCh6cqjN— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024
10:59 AM IST:
Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who will be seen together in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', greet the nation on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.
श्री राम की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के पावन दिन पर आप सब को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ। 🙏 जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/B0RKViuvEn— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 22, 2024
10:58 AM IST:
Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini says she is fortunate to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
#PranPratishthaCeremony ||#BJP MP Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) says, she is very fortunate to witness this historical event.#RamMandirPranPratishtha |#AyodhyaSriRamTemple pic.twitter.com/8XHjYOxOP9— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024
10:29 AM IST:
Due to inclement weather conditions, Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has opted not to participate in the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Despite being a prominent figure in the Ram Mandir movement and receiving an invitation for the event, Advani decided to change his plans at the last minute and will not be attending the ceremony in Ayodhya.
10:32 AM IST:
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached Ram temple.
9:44 AM IST:
A grand procession of Lord Ram was taken out in Phoenix, Arizona
A grand procession of Lord Ram was taken out in Phoenix, Arizona in #USA— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 22, 2024
#Phoenix #arizona #RamMandirPranPrathistha #RamMandir #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/omHsO0sQDg
9:42 AM IST:
Indian cricket legend Venkatesh Prasad posts on X: "On the way to witness the moment of our lives. Dharm Path. Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam... Jai Shree Ram"
On the way to witness the moment of our lives.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024
Dharm Path.
Ek hi Naara, Ek hi Naam
Jai Shree Ram#RamMandir pic.twitter.com/uhTctPQKq2
9:04 AM IST:
Experience the excitement and celebration ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya directly from California, United States of America
Experience the excitement and celebration ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya directly from California, United States of America.#RamMandir #Ayodhya#ShriRamJanmbhoomi pic.twitter.com/0IuSj7RXfc— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 21, 2024
8:55 AM IST:
Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran-Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India’s cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity: Consulate General of India, New York
🇮🇳Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran-Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. #AyodyaRamTemple— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) January 22, 2024
Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India’s cultural heritage, vibrancy and unity.… pic.twitter.com/py4QXGB1Sz
People of the Indian diaspora celebrating at Times Square in New York ahead of #PranPratishtha ceremony@Nitendradd pic.twitter.com/KQeUyQazxH— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 22, 2024
8:33 AM IST:
10:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya. From the Ayodhya airport, Modi will take a helicopter to the venue.
10:55 am: PM Modi will reach the Ram temple premises.
11 am to Noon: The Prime Minister may take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises.
12:05 pm to 1 pm: The pran-pratishtha or consecration ceremony will begin with Modi presiding over the rituals.
1 pm: PM Modi will depart the temple premises to address a public meeting of around 7,000.
2:10 pm: PM Modi will visit Kuber ka Tila, where the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.
8:14 AM IST:
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and various saints and religious leaders ahead of the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.
जय सियाराम!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 22, 2024
प्रभु श्री राम और माता सीता के चरण रज से पावन हुई धरा श्री अयोध्या धाम में, 'नए भारत' में सांस्कृतिक पुनर्जागरण के शिल्पी, देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन!
The temple town witnessed a significant influx of people, including numerous celebrities from the film, political, and sports domains, on Sunday, as it adorned itself with flowers and enhanced its roads and pavements in preparation for the grand event.
जय श्री राम!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 22, 2024
प्रभु श्री राम की प्राण-प्रिय नगरी श्री अयोध्या धाम में श्री रामलला के नवीन विग्रह की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम में @RSSorg के माननीय सरसंघचालक आदरणीय मोहन भागवत जी का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन!@DrMohanBhagwat
A week of rituals leading up to the ceremony involved the participation of 121 priests, who conducted various prayers, chanted Sanskrit hymns, and performed Vedic rites. The final stage of the consecration ceremony, to be overseen by Prime Minister Modi, is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22 and conclude around 1 pm. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple now houses the 51-inch stone idol crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka.
8:03 AM IST:
Ayodhya has experienced a substantial increase in security measures, with the Uttar Pradesh government employing advanced technologies such as surveillance drones, night vision devices, and CCTV cameras. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) utilizes 1500 public CCTV cameras to monitor the city effectively. The comprehensive security plan involves teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Heightened security at Ayodhya Railway Station and fire brigade provisions in tent cities aim to ensure rapid responses to unforeseen incidents. An anti-drone system, managed by the Special Security Force (SSF), provides additional protection against potential aerial threats. Entry to the event is restricted to those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with stringent security and transportation arrangements in place.
8:01 AM IST:
Esteemed personalities such as Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and sports legend Sachin Tendulkar are among those who will be present at the ceremony.
7:58 AM IST:
Scheduled to begin at 12:20 pm, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is anticipated to wrap up by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a speech before an audience of more than 7,000, comprising seers and notable personalities. The consecration marks the prelude to the public unveiling of the Ram Temple scheduled for the following day.