Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Pran Pratishtha rituals underway in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

10:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya. From the Ayodhya airport, Modi will take a helicopter to the venue.

10:55 am: PM Modi will reach the Ram temple premises.

11 am to Noon: The Prime Minister may take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises.

12:05 pm to 1 pm: The pran-pratishtha or consecration ceremony will begin with Modi presiding over the rituals.

1 pm: PM Modi will depart the temple premises to address a public meeting of around 7,000.

2:10 pm: PM Modi will visit Kuber ka Tila, where the ancient temple of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored.