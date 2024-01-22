PM Modi breaks 11-day fast after Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In anticipation of the forthcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an extensive 11-day spiritual sojourn, immersing himself in rigorous religious practices.

Sources cited in media reports reveal that during this period, the Prime Minister rigorously adhered to a disciplined lifestyle and dietary regimen. Opting for simplicity, he slept on a blanket directly on the floor and sustained himself solely on coconut water. Engaging actively in various religious activities, Modi participated in rituals such as gau-pooja (cow worship) and charitable endeavours, including 'annadaan' (food donation) and the distribution of clothes, aligning with scriptural traditions.

The Prime Minister's spiritual journey included visits to revered temples across the country, encompassing destinations such as Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi (Andhra Pradesh), Guruvayur Temple, and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala. Additionally, he is scheduled to visit temples in Tamil Nadu during his two-day itinerary.

In an effort to promote cleanliness at temples, Prime Minister Modi launched the #SwachhTeerthCampaign, initiating a cleanliness drive at the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, garnering widespread support.

Priest Acharya Satyendra Das explained the rigorous norms associated with the 'anushthan,' emphasizing aspects such as sleeping on the floor, truthfulness, chanting mantras like the 'Gayatri mantra,' eating on a leaf, bathing twice a day, and observing 'Brahmacharya.' A Yajmana, or one undertaking such practices, must adhere to these guidelines.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust praised the Prime Minister's unwavering devotion in adopting the rituals associated with the Pran Pratishtha, highlighting Modi's commitment beyond the initially requested three days to a dedicated 11-day observance. He remarked, "We had asked Modiji to perform the rituals for 3 days; he did it for 11 days. We had asked Modi ji to do Ekabhakta; he fasted for 11 days. We had said to sleep on the ground for 3 days; Modi ji kept sleeping on the ground for 11 days."