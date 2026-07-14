Amid a probe into alleged donation embezzlement at Ram Mandir, a trustee stated devotee numbers haven't declined. The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, UP govt, and the trust, seeking a status report from the state's SIT.

Trustee Responds to Embezzlement Allegations

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust trustee Mahant Dinendra Das on Tuesday said there has been no decline in the number of devotees visiting the temple for darshan.

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Speaking to ANI, Dinendra Das Ji Maharaj said, "Many people are arriving at the temple for darshan. There is no decline in the number of devotees..."

Commenting on the Supreme Court hearing regarding the arrangements and developments related to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the trustee expressed confidence that the court's decision would help maintain peace and harmony in the country. "When the Supreme Court delivers its verdict, harmony and love will prevail in the country... The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a bairagi and a devotee of Lord Ram. If anyone commits a fault, he immediately metes out punishment," he told ANI.

Supreme Court Intervenes, Seeks SIT Report

The remarks came amid a legal proceeding in which the Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on petitions seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to place a status report before it.

The Court has sought details on the composition of the SIT.

Courtroom Exchange Detailed

"We direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report. Post this matter for further consideration next Monday. Please also mention the composition of the SIT in the status report," the Court said.

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, urged the Court not to issue notice, submitting that the State had already constituted an SIT and that the investigation was underway. "A notice may not be necessary", the SGI said.

The Court, however, clarified that it was not examining the merits of the allegations at this stage and only wanted to be apprised of the progress of the investigation.

The Court, however, did not entertain arguments by the petitioner's counsel that more than seventeen days have passed since the constitution of the SIT and no progress has been made.

The Court responded to the submission by suggesting the counsels save their energy as it would be required once they go and give sound bites to the media, outside the court. "Save your energy because you are required to use it outside also. You don't want us to pass an order?" the Court said.

The Court thereafter proceeded to issue notice and called for the SIT's status report along with details of its composition.

The petitions seek an independent probe into allegations that donations made by devotees at the Ram Mandir were siphoned off by staff handling the counting of cash offerings.