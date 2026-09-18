Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded students at the Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan-2026, calling them the 'Indian Generation' (In-G). He praised their deep engagement with state issues and announced DBT for tablets for Class 10/12 students.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday praised the ideas and perspectives of young students at the Chief Minister Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan-2026, saying the youth of the state are deeply engaged with issues such as tourism, ecology, disaster management, local planning and migration.

Addressing the event in Dehradun, Dhami said he preferred calling the current generation of youngsters “In-G” or the Indian Generation, while highlighting their awareness of national and global developments. "What do we call these children of ours? Gen Z? I like to call you In-G—the Indian Generation...when I read your thoughts, I truly felt that the future of our state, and indeed our country, is incredibly bright...our youth are thinking so deeply about tourism, ecology, disaster management, local planning, and migration issues. They even have a comprehensive understanding of what is happening in countries across the globe. Some people suggested creating a Knowledge Bank, and I would certainly agree with that...we will certainly try to utilise the ideas wherever possible," Dhami said.

CM's Praise for Youth on Social Media

The Uttarakhand CM also posted on X about his engagement with the youth, asserting that many companions shared many valuable suggestions regarding the state's bright future. "How is my Uttarakhand of dreams?" Engaged in a conversation with the 140 student winners of the competition. During this, our young companions shared many valuable suggestions regarding Uttarakhand's bright future," Pushkar Singh Dhami posted.

He highlighted that, in line with the demands of students, an amount of money will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to students of classes 10th and 12th studying in government schools for purchasing tablets, "so that new opportunities to acquire technology and knowledge can reach our youth with greater ease."

"It was heartening to see that today's youth is not just thinking about the present, but also keeping in mind the picture of future Uttarakhand and a developed India @ 2047. The students' thinking regarding artificial intelligence, robotics, modern technology, innovation, and new employment opportunities demonstrates that our youth are fully prepared to move forward in step with the changing times," CM Dhami posted on X.

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