Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced free travel for women on state transport buses on August 28 and 29 for Raksha Bandhan. The move aims to provide safe and convenient travel, offering financial relief during the festival.

Free Travel on Raksha Bandhan

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced free travel for women on the state transport buses across the Uttarakhand on August 28 and 29 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, an official order has been issued in this regard and directed the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation to ensure all necessary arrangements. As per the order, women will not have to pay any fare while travelling on the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) buses across the state on August 28 and 29 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

A large number of women travel to their parental homes and to meet family members during Raksha Bandhan. The state government's initiative will provide them with safe, convenient and free public transport, making travel easier while also providing financial relief during the festival, as per the CMO.

The government order, issued by Additional Secretary, Uttarakhand Government, Reena Joshi, clearly states that the expenses incurred by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation as a result of providing free travel to women will be reimbursed by the state government. The Transport Department has directed the corporation to take immediate necessary action in accordance with the government order.

Increased Honorarium for Women's Awards

The Dhami government's decision on Raksha Bandhan is another significant step towards promoting women's dignity, convenience and empowerment in the state. Futher, in a post on X, Dhami wrote, "The honorarium for the Veerangana Teelu Rautela Award will be increased from ₹51,000 to ₹75,000, and the amount for the Anganwadi Worker Award will be raised from ₹51,000 to ₹61,000. This decision is an important step toward honouring the dedication, struggle, and outstanding contributions of the state's women power, while also continuously encouraging them."