Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, along with his wife, author and educationist Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Tuesday, a press release said.

On this occasion, Aishwarya Pandit Sharma presented her book, 'Indian Renaissance - The Modi Decade', to the Prime Minister.

MP describes 'enriching experience'

According to a press release from Kartikeya Sharma's office, after the meeting, he said that interacting with PM Modi is always an enriching experience. He said that meeting the Prime Minister provides new insights, a deeper understanding, and greater clarity and resolve to serve the nation.

Kartikeya Sharma stated that the Prime Minister emphasised accountability in public life, people-centric good governance, meaningful dialogue with the youth, and reforms that simplify people's lives. He said this guidance further strengthens the commitment to deliver tangible results for the country and society.

Aishwarya Pandit Sharma said that her book, 'Indian Renaissance - The Modi Decade', presents a detailed analysis of India's transformative journey under PM Modi's leadership. She described presenting it to the Prime Minister as a moment of honour and pride.

Kartikeya Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi and said that this meeting inspires him to work with even greater dedication in the national interest.

PM Modi on 'Reform Express' phase

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed the NDA parliamentary party meet. He said that the country is now in a full-fledged 'Reform Express' phase, where reforms are happening rapidly and with clear intent, according to the source.

PM Modi emphasised that the government's reforms are completely citizen-centric, not just economic or revenue-focused. The goal is to remove everyday hurdles so people can reach their full potential. The Prime Minister urged all the MPs to actively share real problems faced by ordinary people, so that the Reform Express can reach every household and remove day-to-day hardships. (ANI)