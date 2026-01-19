Unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are embracing trout fish farming under central schemes like PMMSY. This initiative in the Pir Panjal range is creating sustainable livelihoods and turning job seekers into job providers.

Govt Schemes Boost Trout Farming for Rajouri's Unemployed Youth

In the cold water regions of the Pir Panjal range in Rajouri, unemployed youth have started trout fish farming under centrally-sponsored schemes. The transformation of the Budhal, Kotranka, Thannamandi, and Darhal blocks, located in the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal cold areas, into trout farming is being carried out under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for utilising the natural topography for economic growth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Further, the Hatcheries, by providing high-quality seed, bridge the gap between government infrastructure and private entrepreneurship.

Officials Highlight Scheme Benefits and Outreach

Speaking to ANI regarding the benefits and details of the scheme, Abdul Quyoom, Field Officer Trout Fish Farming Hatchery, Budhal, urged more people to connect with the scheme and avail its benefits. "Every year, we provide 2-3 units in Budhal. People are availing the benefits of this scheme in large numbers. I request that people with irrigation facilities and land for farming contact our department to earn a livelihood through the HADP and PMMSY schemes," he stated.

Meanwhile, Gaurav, an employee in the Phalni Trout Hatchery, informed about the steps taken by the department and lauded the scheme as a "good source of income for the unemployed." "It is a good source of income for the unemployed. More and more people are gradually connecting with us every year. We have provided 3-4 private units to the youth this year. The department sets up awareness camps from time to time in order to engage more people," he said.

A Beneficiary's Success Story

Mohd Bashir, a resident who availed the scheme and is engaged in trout farming, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for providing him with the opportunity to pursue trout farming as a livelihood. He informed that he has been able to sell a fish for nearly Rs 50,000.

Factors Driving the Trout Farming Boom

The surge in trout cultivation in these higher reaches is driven by four main factors: an ideal environment, Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), government support and market demand.

While the cold, oxygen-rich glacial streams of the Pir Panjal are ecologically ideal for Rainbow Trout farming in areas that require water temperatures consistently below 20°C, PMMSY provides financial assistance for the construction of raceways, feed mills, and cold chain storage facilities. HADP has also proved to be a specific driver of modernising farming practices. Significantly, Trout is highly prized for its nutritional value (Omega-3 fatty acids) and taste, driving strong demand in local markets and the tourism sector in Rajouri. This shift is successfully turning 'job seekers into job providers'. By establishing concrete raceways along mountain streams, unemployed youths are creating sustainable businesses that protect local ecosystems while generating significant profits. (ANI)