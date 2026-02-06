Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand CM Dhami attended the 'Gurudev Samadhi Temple Idol Installation Ceremony' in Haridwar. Yogi Adityanath highlighted UP's progress, claiming no curfews or riots in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attended the "Gurudev Samadhi Temple Idol Installation Ceremony" in Haridwar on Friday, in the presence of senior leaders and spiritual figures from across the country. Union Minister ML Khattar, Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak and Spiritual guru Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj were also present at the event alongside CM Dhami. The gathering brought together saints, seers, and devotees, highlighting a grand confluence of religious and cultural consciousness.

Yogi Adityanath on UP's Progress

Addressing the 'Sant Sammelan', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there are no curfews, no riots, and everything's fine in UP now. "A once-sickly state, Uttar Pradesh, is today becoming a breakthrough in India's economy, advancing on a new path of progress. No curfews, no riots, everything's fine in UP now," Yogi said.

Dhami Addresses 'Sant Sammelan'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami onThursday participated in the 'Sant Sammelan' held at Saptarishi Ashram Ground, near Bharat Mata Temple, in Haridwar. On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that all saints, spiritual leaders, and devotees present here are living symbols of Sanatan consciousness, and by gathering in the sacred Saptarishi region on the holy banks of the Ganga, they are making invaluable contributions to the nation and culture. He said that the great personalities who dedicated their entire lives to national duty, service, sacrifice, and compassion were not just ascetics, but divine saints connected to national consciousness. (ANI)