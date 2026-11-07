Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bagdogra Air Force Station on the eve of Diwali, commending the personnel for their vigilance, operational readiness, and dedication in safeguarding the nation against evolving security challenges.

Rajnath Singh Visits Bagdogra Air Force Station

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Bagdogra Air Force Station and interacted with Air Warriors on the eve of Diwali, praising the Indian Air Force for its vigilance, operational capabilities and preparedness to safeguard the country’s skies. In a post on X, Singh said the Indian Air Force remained a pillar of vigilance, skill and readiness in protecting the nation.

“Delighted to visit the Bagdogra Air Force Station today and interact with our brave Air Warriors on the eve of Diwali. The Indian Air Force stands as a formidable pillar of unwavering vigilance, immense skill, and steadfast readiness in safeguarding our nation’s skies,” he wrote.

Focus on Security and Emerging Threats

Highlighting the evolving security landscape, the Defence Minister said domain awareness and cyber resilience among Air Warriors were vital in addressing challenges such as asymmetric warfare, drone swarms and cyber attacks. “In today's complex security landscape involving asymmetric warfare, drone swarms, and cyber attacks, our Air Warriors' domain awareness and cyber resilience remain vital in protecting the nation,” he said.

He also praised the personnel serving on the frontline, noting their dedication to duty, energy and high morale. “Meeting the men and women serving on the frontline and witnessing their boundless energy, devotion to duty, and high morale is truly inspiring,” he said.

Strategic Importance of the Region

Rajnath Singh further said that festivals across the country were celebrated in an atmosphere of joy and peace because the Armed Forces remained on guard round-the-clock. “Every festival in our country is celebrated with joy and peace because our Armed Forces stand guard round-the-clock. The entire nation takes immense pride in their valour and selfless service. Jai Hind!” he added.

Earlier today, Singh called upon the Defence Forces to maintain the highest level of operational readiness, with special focus on strengthening domain awareness, cyber resilience and information integrity to effectively counter emerging security threats.

According to the Ministry of Defence, describing Bagdogra as a strategically important region and a crucial link in India's security framework, particularly for the North-Eastern region, Rajnath Singh commended the courage and dedication of the defence forces personnel towards safeguarding national interests. He stated that the Air Warriors deployed in the region serve as a robust shield for the security of the eastern sector, and their preparedness is fundamental to maintaining stability in the region.