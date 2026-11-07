Maharashtra CM Fadnavis refuted Congress allegations of government interference in the Gokul election, stating measures were taken to resolve a quorum crisis, not to gain control of the dairy institution's operations within the district.

Maharashtra CM Rejects Gokul Takeover Allegations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday rejected allegations that the state government was attempting to take control of the Gokul cooperative institution, saying the government's decision to nominate members with voting rights was aimed at resolving the quorum crisis that has stalled the election of its chairman.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's post on the Gokul Dairy issue, Fadnavis accused the Congress of politicising a cooperative institution's election and said the state government had no interest in interfering in its functioning. "Unfortunately, the Congress party has reached a stage where it turns even an election of a cooperative institution into a national issue. We have been witnessing this recently. They want to make it a political issue. We do not want to indulge in politics over it," Fadnavis said.

Resolving the Quorum Crisis

The Chief Minister said neither of the two groups in Gokul had sufficient numbers to meet the quorum requirement for electing the chairman. He said the election could not be held earlier after one group remained absent from the meeting, following which the matter went to court. The court subsequently directed that the election be held on November 10, but did not permit the election to proceed without the required quorum.

"First of all, we must understand that after the Gokul elections, neither of the two groups has enough votes to fulfil the quorum requirement. If the quorum is not completed, the chairman cannot be elected. Therefore, if either of the two groups boycotts the meeting or remains absent, the election of the chairman cannot take place," he said.

Fadnavis further explained that under Gokul's laws and bylaws, if the election could not be conducted on three occasions, the powers would revert to the District Deputy Registrar (DDR), leaving the elected representatives without those powers. He said the provision to nominate certain individuals with voting rights was intended to address the statutory complication arising from the absence of a sufficient quorum.

"If we examine Gokul's laws and bylaws, we will find that if the election cannot be conducted on three occasions, all powers once again go to the DDR (District Deputy Registrar). Consequently, the elected representatives will no longer have those powers. That is why this legal provision has been made to nominate certain individuals with voting rights so that the quorum can be completed," he said.

Rejecting the impression that the government was attempting to take over the institution, Fadnavis said Gokul had around 5,000 voters and was a cooperative institution operating within a single district.

"Gokul has around 5,000 voters. It is a cooperative institution limited to one district, with greater influence in certain talukas. There is no reason to believe that the entire state government is desperate to gain control of one institution," he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the two groups to resolve their differences through discussions, naming Hasan Mushrif, Vinay Kore and Bunty Patil among the leaders who could arrive at a mutually acceptable decision.

"Even today, my opinion is that if both groups sit together and reach a decision, there will be no need to nominate anyone. Whether it is Hasan Mushrif or Vinay Kore on one side, or Bunty Patil on the other, they should sit together and arrive at a decision. The government will not send anyone. The government has no interest in sending anyone. The government only wants to fulfil its statutory responsibility," he said.

He added that the government could have allowed the situation to continue if it had intended to take control, as repeated failures to meet the quorum would eventually result in the powers being transferred to the DDR.

"If the government wanted to take control, it could have allowed the situation to continue. Since the body cannot be constituted because of the repeated absence of a quorum, all subsequent matters would have to be handled through the DDR. Therefore, I repeat that we have absolutely no interest in taking control of Gokul," Fadnavis said.

He also dismissed the political significance being attached to the cooperative election, citing the subsequent Teachers' Constituency election, in which Bunty Patil's candidate finished fourth while the BJP candidate emerged victorious.

"Therefore, I believe it is inappropriate to give this matter a political colour. For us, it has no political significance. I repeat that if both groups resolve the issue among themselves and no statutory crisis arises, the government has absolutely no interest in interfering," he said.

Insights on NCP Faction Discussions

On the possibility of a merger between the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said the two were independent political parties and would take their own decisions.

"Whenever discussions begin, people start saying that the two NCP factions will come together. Look, ultimately, these are two separate political parties. They are independent parties, and they will take their own decisions. There are senior leaders like Sharad Pawar Saheb. It would not be appropriate for us to make a decision on their behalf or comment on the matter. They will take their own decisions," he said.

However, he indicated that the BJP would be consulted if any such discussions or decisions were pursued, given its position as a major partner in the ruling alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"One thing I know for certain is that if they intend to take any such decision or if discussions of this nature are taking place, they will consult us. This is because we are a major partner in the alliance and a major partner in the NDA," he said.

Fadnavis added that neither of the two NCP factions had so far approached the BJP or informed it about any such discussions.

"Therefore, as of today, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the matter. Neither of the two parties has consulted us so far, nor has either of them informed us that any such discussions are underway. If discussions take place, they will inform us. Once we are informed, we can respond accordingly," he said.