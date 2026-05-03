Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the three-day North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj. The event, themed 'Raksha Triveni Sangam', is organised by the Indian Army and SIDM to showcase indigenous technologies for operational challenges.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a North Tech Symposium, on the theme 'Raksha Triveni Sangam - Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge', in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday. The three-day event is being jointly organised by the Northern Command & Central Command of the Indian Army and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

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Showcasing Indigenous Innovations

According to the Ministry of Defence, this symposium will serve as a vibrant platform to showcase and integrate state-of-the-art indigenous technologies to overcome operational challenges. The exhibition will feature an array of participants, including MSMEs, private Defence Tech firms, start-ups and innovators in uniform from across the country. 284 companies are setting up stalls showcasing their latest innovations and technologies.

The event aims to identify technologies suited for field deployment, maintenance processes and streamline procurement to promote a sustainable and self-reliant defence ecosystem for the Indian Army.

Fostering Defence Collaboration

The Indian Army has been highlighting the operational relevance of cutting-edge technologies and the need for continuous innovation to address the evolving security challenges.

The North Tech Symposium, which will conclude on May 6, is expected to serve as a bridge between defence forces, scientists, industry leaders and the academic community, fostering collaboration aimed at strengthening national security & technological excellence. (ANI)