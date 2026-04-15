Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the TMC government during a West Bengal rally, alleging 15 years of destruction instead of development. He accused the state of vote-bank politics and imbalanced budget allocations favouring madrasas.

Rajnath Singh Slams TMC Over 'Destruction'

Launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that for fifteen years, instead of development, West Bengal has seen destruction. Singh held a roadshow in the Dakshin Dinajpur district ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, drawing a huge crowd, reflecting strong public support. Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said, "Should the law and Constitution run according to Mamata's wishes? Fifteen years have passed, yet instead of development, Bengal has seen destruction--reduced to vote-bank politics, with benefits handed out based on religion... In North Bengal, only Rs 900 crore is allocated for development, while Rs 5,000 crore is given to madrasas for development. This imbalance has left today's youth struggling..."

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PM Modi Alleges Discrimination, Lack of Accountability

Earlier, on April 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raised the issue of alleged discrimination against North Bengal and the state government's budget priorities. He also alleged that the TMC government cannot present its report card of the last 15 years. "The TMC is unable to provide an account of its 15 years in office because, having committed only nefarious acts rather than actual work, with what face could it possibly answer to you?" he said.

The Prime Minister further accused the state government of discrimination against North Bengal in budget allocation. He claimed that around Rs 6,000 crore was allocated for madrasas, while development in North Bengal was neglected.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)