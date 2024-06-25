Rajnath Singh seeks consensus on Speaker, Opposition demands Deputy Speaker post

The Deputy Speaker's position has been vacant since 2019, with AIADMK's M Thambi Durai last holding the post in 2014. The deadline for filing nominations for the Speaker post is June 25, and if the opposition had fielded a candidate, an election would have occurred on Wednesday.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA moves closer to selecting its Lok Sabha speaker, Union Minister Rajnath Singh reached out to the opposition parties to build a consensus on the choice for the speaker’s post.

The top BJP leader reportedly discussed the issue with a number of opposition figures, including Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. They said that nomination could be filed for the deputy speaker’s position too, but added it will depend on various factors, including the Opposition’s stand.

Kharge said that the Deputy Speaker need to come from the benches of the Opposition, adding that although the Opposition supports consensus as well, it is important to uphold sound customs, according to sources.

In fact, Congress sources claim that Kharge has already informed Singh that the Deputy Speaker need to come from the benches of opposition.

The selection of BJP leader and seven-term member Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker sparked a major political controversy. The Opposition has criticised the action, claiming that the ruling party is “anti-Dalit” for ignoring Congressman K Suresh's nomination to the position.

Another post under the spotlight is that of the Deputy Speaker. This position is traditionally given to the Opposition. However, the BJP had appointed its ally AIADMK's M Thambi Durai as Deputy Speaker in 2014. Since 2019, the post is vacant.

Today is the last day to submit a nomination for the position of Speaker of the Lok Sabha. All Speakers so far have been elected unanimously and an election, if it happens, will be a first.



