Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the IAF's graduation parade in Hyderabad. Concurrently, President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the Army's Passing Out Parade in Dehradun, which marked the historic commissioning of the first batch of women officers from the IMA.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal in Telangana, marking the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

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The Defence Minister also congratulated the newly commissioned officers during the Pipping and Commissioning Ceremony of the 217th Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), highlighting the significance of the occasion as a milestone in the cadets' journey from training to active service in IAF.

The Combined Graduation Parade is a significant milestone in the training journey of flight cadets and marks their transition towards serving as commissioned officers in the Indian Air Force.

President Murmu at Historic IMA Passing Out Parade

Meanwhile, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and President of India, Droupadi Murmu, reviewed the Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 158th Regular Course and 141st Technical Graduate Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

The parade is being held at the historic Chetwode Building Drill Square, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also present on the occasion.

A total of 515 Gentleman and Lady Cadets, including nine women cadets, will be commissioned into the Indian Army upon completion of the parade.

The graduating contingent also includes 34 officer cadets from 16 friendly foreign nations, who will join the armed forces of their respective countries.

First Women Officer Cadets Graduate from IMA

This year's parade holds special significance and marks a historic milestone in the 94-year history of the Indian Military Academy.

For the first time ever, a batch of women officer cadets is graduating from IMA and will be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

It is worth noting that for every officer cadet, the Passing Out Parade is far more than a ceremonial event. It represents the culmination of months and years of rigorous military training, culminating in the proud moment when they are commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

The Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade being held today is a landmark occasion, as it marks the commissioning of the first batch of women officer cadets trained at the IMA.

The nine women officer cadets, who joined the Academy in July 2025, have successfully completed their training and are marching alongside their male counterparts during this prestigious ceremony. Their commissioning reflects the expanding role of women in the armed forces and represents another significant step towards greater inclusivity in military leadership. (ANI)