Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday stated that India’s strikes under Operation Sindoor were directed solely at those responsible for killing innocent civilians in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Our armed forces gave a befitting reply once again, just as they have in the past,” he said. “This action was limited to terror facilities and carried out with full deliberation and accuracy. I salute the courage and bravery of our armed forces,” Singh added.

Briefing reporters, Singh said the targets were carefully chosen based on solid intelligence and included terrorist camps actively involved in planning attacks against India. He emphasized that the operation was a measured response, aimed at protecting national security without escalating tensions unnecessarily.

He praised the Indian Army for executing Operation Sindoor with “precision, alertness, and sensitivity.” He said all designated terror targets were hit exactly as planned, with no civilian areas impacted.

“Our forces acted with unmatched precision. The targets we had identified were successfully destroyed according to the operational plan,” Singh said, while stressing that India’s response was both strategic and humane. “We ensured that no civilian population was harmed. That was a key priority.”

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and involved deep strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK). Singh lauded the armed forces for their professionalism, saying their conduct reflects India’s commitment to fight terrorism without compromising on ethical standards.