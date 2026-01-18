Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the 'Nagastra' drone, developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace, for its successful and precise deployment in Operation Sindoor. He also noted the development of an advanced version and the 'Bhargavastra' missile.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday witnessed and lauded the Nagastra drone, used in Operation Sindoor. He visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Plant in Nagpur on the occasion of its Medium Calibre Ammunition Facility inauguration.

Praise for Indigenous Defence Tech

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Defence Minister lauded Nagastra, developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd. He said, "We witnessed the brilliance of your ingenuity in Operation Sindoor. The Nagastra drone developed by this group was successfully deployed. This drone struck precisely at those who harboured ill intentions towards our country."

"I have been told that an advanced version of this drone has also been developed. One never knows when it might be needed, given that our neighbour is so unpredictable," he added.

Highlighting the manufacturing of Bhargavastra, the Defence Minister said, "You are also developing the Bhargavastra, a micro-missile-based system, which has already had a successful test launch."

On the Evolving Nature of Warfare

Rajnath Singh also said that the Operation Sindoor lasted for approximately 88 hours, but the sheer scale and intensity of those 88 hours cannot be described in words. "In such operations, every minute, every decision, and every resource is crucial. If we look around today, we see various kinds of wars. One thing becomes clear: warfare is becoming increasingly complex, and its intensity is constantly increasing. In such a situation, preparation for wars should be done on a war footing," Singh said.

"On the other hand, it is clearly evident today that the nature of warfare is rapidly changing. New methods of warfare are emerging. Wars are no longer limited to borders. Despite these changes, I would like to say with great caution and complete confidence that the importance of the vigilance of our borders, our weapons, our hardware, and our defence industrial manufacturing base has not diminished in any way; in fact, in many respects, it has increased compared to before," added the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.