Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday met DRDO scientists who were special guests at the Republic Day Parade, praising them for their role in strengthening India's strategic capabilities through the development of tanks, missiles, and rocket systems.

Addressing the gathering, the defence minister said, "Today, you have been honoured for your outstanding performance; this is also a ceremony of gratitude. It is a tribute to those who have instilled confidence not only in the military but also among the citizens of this country. By developing tanks, missiles, and rocket systems, you have paved the way for what eventually becomes India's strategic strength. You are not alone in this journey; it also encompasses the patience of your families. Scientists often cannot go home for two or three days at a time, so I also extend my thanks to your familyA members."

Rajnath Singh Urges More Risk-Taking and Collaboration

"DRDO is the apex research organisation in the field of defence, which means you also have a lot of responsibility. There is a lot of public respect for you...You need to increase your appetite for risk in research...I suggest you increase your cooperation with the public and private sector undertakings and share your knowledge with them...We should step out of the conventional areas," he added.

DRDO's Journey Towards Self-Reliance

Rajnath Singh praised DRDO for its journey from 10 labs during its inception to 45 labs today, saying the organisation has strengthened India's self-reliance in defence and meets global standards in many areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "When we look at the journey of DRDO, we see the entire defence trajectory of India. At its inception, DRDO had only ten labs, but today it has 45 labs performing excellently in critical sectors. DRDO has provided the confidence of self-reliance. For decades, we were dependent on others, but today our mindset has changed, and our direction is clear. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) has become a national mindset. Today, there is hardly any field where DRDO does not have a presence. In many areas, you stand ahead of global standards," he said

Impact of R&D Beyond Defence

The defence minister also praised the DRDO's role in strengthening India's defence, citing Operation Sindhu as a successful test of their technology. He emphasised the importance of research and development, saying innovation not only boosts defence capabilities but can also benefit sectors like agriculture and the economy. "You have proven yourselves in every trial; the world saw the evidence of this during Operation Sindhu. That was a test of your technology as well, and you passed it. Operation Sindhu established that India is strong. This is a decisive time for India. The world is changing rapidly. In this context, to adapt to the new world, it is essential that we focus on Research and Development (R&D). Research impacts our economy, industry, and technological confidence. If a technology developed for soldiers also benefits a farmer, that research becomes even more successful. Look at the world, see how they encourage risk-taking in research. Not every research project is successful, but those that succeed change the world. Experimentation is essential, whether we achieve success every single time or not," he said. (ANI)

