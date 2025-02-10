CM Yogi hails BJP's triumph in Delhi and Milkipur as a victory of good governance and public trust

CM Yogi Adityanath hails BJP's performance in the Delhi Assembly elections and the Milkipur by-election as a rejection of deceptive politics. He emphasizes the public's trust in the double-engine government's focus on service, security, and good governance, promising a future of development and welfare.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, stated that the results of the Delhi Assembly alections and the Milkipur Assembly by-election in Ayodhya district, Uttar Pradesh, indicate a clear rejection of the politics of 'lies and loot.'

Speaking to journalists, he remarked, "The service, security, good governance, and public welfare initiatives that have been continuously implemented over the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have triumphed. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winning candidates in Delhi and to every dedicated BJP worker."

CM Yogi also extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, and the central leadership for reviving the party’s dominance in Delhi after two and a half decades.

He emphasized that the era of false promises and exploitation has ended in the capital, allowing the residents of Delhi to finally benefit from genuine development, good governance, and public welfare schemes.

Reflecting on the past 25 years, CM Yogi criticized misguided policies that left Delhi lagging, depriving residents of basic amenities. He condemned deceptive politics that masked true welfare initiatives and asserted that this era of misrule has now been exposed.

He further stated that Delhi, located on the banks of Maa Yamuna, will now witness true development, and its residents will finally have access to welfare schemes that had been obstructed by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the past 11 years.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the Milkipur by-election result signals the end of dynastic and deceptive politics by the Samajwadi Party, as people have embraced the double-engine government's model of service, security, and good governance.

He emphasized, "This result proves that no matter how many lies or propaganda the Samajwadi Party spreads for political gain, the public is ready to hold them accountable. BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan’s victory by nearly 61,000 votes reflects the people's strong trust in the double-engine BJP government and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Congratulating Chandrabhanu Paswan on his victory, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude, stating, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to BJP officials, allied parties, and all the dedicated workers of the Milkipur Assembly in Ayodhya. The faith people have placed in the double-engine government will be honored, and the government will strive to meet their hopes and expectations."

He further highlighted that the election results in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are significant in putting an end to the politics of deception and corruption. He added, "These victories serve as new inspiration to lead us toward a brighter and more prosperous future."

