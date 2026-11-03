Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting in Jaisalmer to discuss modernising India's military, focusing on indigenous production, disruptive technologies, and operational readiness to face evolving global security challenges.

Consultative Committee Meeting on Defence Modernisation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence on ‘Modernisation of Indian Defence Forces’ in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The meeting witnessed comprehensive deliberations on the emerging security challenges, warfare paradigms, technological advancements and the imperative of building a future-ready, technologically empowered and operationally agile military.

Key Focus Areas for Strategic Capability

The key focus areas emerging from the meeting included capability development and force modernisation to accelerate the induction of next-generation platforms, weapon systems, and technologies to enhance combat effectiveness and operational preparedness. It also emphasised jointness and integration by strengthening tri-service integration, joint operational planning, and synergised application of capabilities across multiple domains. Further impetus will be given to indigenous defence manufacturing through Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat via indigenous research, design, development, and manufacturing, with greater participation of domestic industry, start-ups, and academia.

Harnessing Disruptive Technologies

The meeting highlighted emerging and disruptive technologies, focusing on harnessing artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, cyber, space, electronic warfare, and advanced communications to prepare for the character of future conflicts. Additionally, defence research and innovation will focus on strengthening collaboration among the defence forces, DRDO, defence public sector undertakings, private industry, and academic institutions to accelerate the transition from innovation to operational capability.

Resource Optimisation and Infrastructure

Finally, resource optimisation and implementation were prioritised by establishing clear priorities, institutional mechanisms, and measurable milestones to ensure that modernisation initiatives translate into tangible operational outcomes.

Government Initiatives and Strategic Growth

Emphasising the need for the Defence Forces to remain prepared for present-day and emerging challenges, the defence minister enumerated the steps taken by the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across three key dimensions - ‘Budget & Capital Acquisition and Self-reliance’, ‘Technology’ and ‘Human Capital ’- to equip the military to meet the evolving demands of technology-driven modern warfare. He highlighted the Government's sustained focus on budgetary support and capital acquisition to meet the modernisation requirements, stressing that adequate financial resources, coupled with effective utilisation and prioritisation of critical needs of the Services, are essential to strengthening military capabilities.

Rajnath Singh stated that the defence budget for the Financial Year (FY) 2026-27 was increased to a record Rs 7.85 lakh crore, including a capital outlay of Rs 2.19 lakh crore earmarked for modernisation and capital procurement, reflecting the commitment to meeting the operational requirements of the Defence Forces while bolstering domestic defence industries and manufacturing capabilities.

On the growing self-reliance in defence, the Defence Minister said that defence production has risen from Rs 46,429 crore in FY 2014-15 to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, with defence exports, which stood at less than Rs 2,000 crore in 2014, growing to approximately Rs 40,000 crore. “We aim to achieve defence production worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2029,” he added.

Technological Advancement and Human Capital

Rajnath Singh underlined the transformative role of technology in modern warfare, stating that technological advancements are integral to the changing character of conflicts. He highlighted the initiatives undertaken by DRDO in developing advanced weapons, missiles and systems, adding that the Government is providing a level playing field to the private sector, enabling greater participation of entities ranging from MSMEs to large corporations in the defence ecosystem. Describing it as a 'whole-of-the-nation' approach, he expressed satisfaction at the growing contribution of private industry towards strengthening the defence capabilities of the country.

Underscoring the importance of human capital, Raksha Mantri stated that the strength of a military is determined not merely by technology and financial resources, but also by the capabilities & preparedness of personnel. “The rapidly evolving nature of warfare necessitates that our Defence Forces remain aligned with the changing requirements of modern warfare. Keeping this in mind, all three Services have continuously refined their structures and formations. The Indian Army’s new formations, including the ‘Asani’, ‘Bhairav’ and ‘Shaktiban’ platoons, are proving highly effective in addressing contemporary operational requirements and adapting to the changing dynamics of the battlefield,” he said.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that modernisation is not just about procuring new weapons and equipment; it entails enhancing the operational preparedness of the Defence Forces, equipping them with modern technologies and developing indigenous capabilities for the long term. Underlining the significance of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the context of national security, he highlighted that the focus is to build a robust domestic defence ecosystem that aligns technological development with military requirements, encourages greater participation of Indian industry and reduces the country’s strategic dependence on foreign sources. Strategic autonomy and indigenous technological capabilities are essential to safeguarding national security, he said.

Singh underscored that modernisation is a continuous process, necessitating sustained efforts to enhance operational preparedness in response to evolving technologies, shifting security challenges and changing requirements. He emphasised the need to build long-term capabilities that would enable the Defence Forces to remain operationally effective and self-reliant. He called for sustained promotion of research and development, indigenous technologies, greater industrial participation and innovation to strengthen the country's defence capabilities.

Collaborative Roadmap for Future Security

The meeting witnessed valuable suggestions by Members of Parliament from both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Their diverse perspectives and insights enriched the consultative process, bringing in important legislative, strategic and national perspectives. The deliberations translated into a clear roadmap for action, with emphasis on prioritising critical capabilities, strengthening coordination among stakeholders, streamlining acquisition and development processes, and periodically assessing progress against defined objectives.

Emphasising the need to translate intent into implementation, the meeting highlighted the importance of a structured and phased approach to modernisation. The objective is to build a military capable of responding effectively to conventional, sub-conventional and multi-domain security challenges. Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Sukriti Likhi, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay and other senior civil & military officials attended the meeting.