CM Devendra Fadnavis defended the BMC's decision to remove Dia Mirza's Diwali awareness video, asserting their authority over social media content despite the Bombay High Court's directive to restore it, calling the matter insignificant.

Fadnavis Addresses the Controversy

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Amid row over the removal of Bollywood actor Dia Mirza's Diwali firecracker awareness video, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had the authority to decide what content should be retained or removed from its social media platforms. His remarks came after the Bombay High Court directed the BMC to re-upload the video featuring Mirza, which urged people not to burst firecrackers on public streets during Diwali.

Speaking to reporters, the Maharashtra CM said, "This is a very small issue. I believe the High Court may have expressed its opinion, but the matter has not even gone to the High Court. Deleting the video was the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's decision. The authority that manages the social media handle has the right to decide what content should be retained and what should be removed," he said. "Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but she is not a major political figure in the country. Anyway, I feel these issues are not at my level," he added.

Court Involvement and Campaign Context

Earlier, the Bombay High Court expressed displeasure over remarks made by certain political leaders regarding the video featuring Mirza, which urged citizens not to burst firecrackers on public streets during Diwali. The court directed the BMC to re-upload the video on its social media platforms.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale expressed displeasure over the remarks made by certain political leaders. The controversy erupted after the BMC included Mirza in a public awareness campaign encouraging citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali amid concerns over Mumbai's air quality. The campaign was launched following a directive from the Bombay High Court concerning air pollution in the city. It featured video messages from several public figures, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. However, following objections from some senior political leaders and social media users, the BMC removed Mirza's video from its social media platforms while retaining the messages featuring the other celebrities. (ANI)

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