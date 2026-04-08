Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar rejects Congress's asset non-disclosure claims, calling them a 'desperate effort'. He predicted future state polls will be a two-way contest between the NDA and a Congress-LDF INDI alliance.

Chandrasekhar Rejects Asset Disclosure Allegations

Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday rejected Congress allegations that he failed to disclose his assets in his election affidavit. He called the claims a "sad, desperate effort" by a "scared" opposition to distract from development, and predicted that future elections in the state will see only the NDA and an alliance of Congress and LDF. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, "Raising allegations doesn't make it the truth. This is a simple, sad, desperate effort by a scared Congress and a scared CPM to divert the people's attention from development... If they have evidence, why are they not going to the police and the election commission? They will not do that."

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"This is the last election in Keralam where there will be three fronts. From the next election onwards, it will be only NDA, and the Congress and the LDF will come together, officially, as the INDI alliance," he said.

Congress Files Complaint with Election Commission

Earlier, Congress leader and United Democratic Front candidate from Kerala's Nemom Assembly constituency, KS Sabarinathan, filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alleging non-disclosure of Rs 200 crore worth of assets by the BJP leader. "Yesterday, I filed the nominations. This morning, there is a scrutiny process for the Kerala Assembly elections at 11 am. There are serious allegations against BJP leader Chandrasekhar regarding his assets and declaration in the form, so the UDF and Congress, along with I as their candidate, we are formally approaching the EC during the scrutiny process, and further details, along with evidence, will be presented," Sabarinathan said.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

The polling for the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front will look to defend its power against the Congress-led United Democratic Front. With a historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls, the BJP is also looking to make inroads in the state and open their account. (ANI)