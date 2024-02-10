Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Veteran journalist reveals his son backs Modi; Unbelievable reaction to PM's third term win estimate (WATCH)

    In a surprising admission, veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai disclosed that his son is a supporter of Prime Minister Modi. The revelation comes in the wake of an India Today survey forecasting a third term for the PM, prompting a captivating and varied response on social media.

    Rajdeep Sardesai stuns after own son backs Modi; Unbelievable reaction to PM's third term win estimate (WATCH) avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    India Today group journalist Rajdeep Sardesai made shocking revelations in a live news program taking aback the internet. He revealed that his son supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the massive infrastructural push by the Indian leader. Rajdeep Sardesai himself was taken aback by the revelation made by his son. 

    The veteran journalist has a mixed following from different political factions. Rajdeep Sardesai is known to ask tough questions to the Narendra Modi government through his 9 PM Prime Time news show. The 58-year-old reacted strongly when Modi was declared the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013.

    Rajdeep Sardesai is considered one of the strongest detractors of Narendra Modi as well as his government. For years, the India Today journalist attacked the Prime Minister vociferously over a range of issues which resulted in him being on the receiving end of the Prime Minister's huge fan following.

    However, in a recent program where a debate was held regarding the upcoming general elections in India, Rajdeep Sardesai revealed a fascinating fact. While discussing the Modi wave, he revealed that his son also supports Narendra Modi. The journalist also added that his son was in awe of the roads in Jaipur and praised Narendra Modi for it. 

    Rajdeep Sardesai said, “Very interesting, my son says Jaipur, there is a four-lane road. He came back and said look at Modi Ji did this. When I said it was Nitin Gadkari, the Urban Development and Highway minister, he said, no, there is Modi Ji. This new generation.”

    Rajdeep, despite being in ideological opposition with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised the leader for his charisma. The India Today C Voter opinion poll suggests that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is set to complete a hat trick with a thumping win in the upcoming general elections.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on Bengaluru bus watch gcw

    Viral video: 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on Bengaluru bus

    Revealed Massive plan to transform Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, Vizag

    Revealed: Massive plan to transform Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, Vizag

    Doctor terminated for pre-wedding photoshoot inside operation theatre (WATCH)

    Doctor terminated for pre-wedding photoshoot inside operation theatre (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tired of Cong delay, AAP declares it will contest on all seats in Punjab, Chandigarh

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tired of Cong delay, AAP declares it will contest on all seats in Punjab, Chandigarh

    Three Indians lose lives in Canada's Toronto, questions raised over safety after fatal nightmare avv

    Three Indians lose lives in Canada's Toronto, questions raised over safety after fatal nightmare

    Recent Stories

    The Rajasthan connection to Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple

    The Rajasthan connection to Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple

    Viral video 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on Bengaluru bus watch gcw

    Viral video: 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on Bengaluru bus

    Kangana Ranaut looks regal in Blue Benarasi; attends event in the city ATG

    Kangana Ranaut looks regal in Blue Benarasi; attends event in the city

    Revealed Massive plan to transform Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, Vizag

    Revealed: Massive plan to transform Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, Vizag

    Xiaomi 14 series India launch tipped Here is what you can expect from this smartphone gcw

    Xiaomi 14 series India launch tipped, Here's what you can expect from this smartphone

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon