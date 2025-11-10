Rajasthan's Mount Abu has become chilly with a minimum temperature of 4°C. Tourists from Delhi and Haryana are enjoying the cold, pleasant weather, noting it's clearer and less polluted than their home cities, making it a peaceful escape.

As winter is around the corner, the hill station of Mount Abu in Rajasthan has become chilly, with a minimum temperature of 4°C recorded on Monday.

Tourists Enjoy Clear, Cold Weather

Tourists from various areas, including Delhi and Haryana, said that the weather is cold yet pleasant, and the scenery is beautiful. Tourist Suhani Solanki, a resident of Delhi, stated that Mount Abu is colder than the national capital. However, unlike Delhi, which experiences fog and pollution, the weather in Mount Abu is generally clear now. " ...It is very cold here as compared to Delhi... There is a lot of fog and pollution in Delhi, but the weather here is very clear, and there is less pollution..." Suhani told ANI.

Rajesh Dalal, a tourist from Haryana, shared similar sentiments, noting that the weather is so cold that a jacket alone is not enough. He mentioned the need for a cap as they plan to travel to Gurusikhar, where he expects the temperature to be around 7 degrees Celsius. "Till now we had not thought that there will be a lot of need for jackets. But now we are finding out in the morning. How cold it is. And now we will go to Gurusikhar....This jacket will not work. We will need a cap or something. We are leaving now. We will find out how it is. But obviously..If the temperature is 7 degrees....We will find out how it is...But obviously... If the temperature is 7 degrees. And it will be so... Then we will be sad," Dalal told ANI. However, Dalal described Mount Abu as a peaceful environment and a great place to be. "Very good environment....If anyone comes... It's a good place to stay... In total, how are you feeling about Mount Abu?... It's peaceful....And... It's fun...It feels very good to be here,'' added Dalal.

Himachal Pradesh Records Wettest October in Decades

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh experienced its wettest October in two decades, recording 68.5 mm of rainfall this year, 173% above the normal average of 25.1 mm, according to the monthly report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla. The state recorded the 14th-highest October rainfall since 1901, and the highest since 2005, when similar levels were observed. The all-time record for October rainfall remains 413.5 mm, as registered in 1955, according to the IMD statement issued on Friday.

IMD Report Details

District-wise data showed that Sirmaur received the highest rainfall at 96.9 mm, followed by Kangra (95.4 mm) and Solan (93.7 mm). Kinnaur recorded the lowest rainfall at 37.6 mm. Notably, Bilaspur registered the highest positive deviation of 613% from normal rainfall, while Kinnaur showed the lowest at 66%. The IMD noted that while the state saw normal rainfall on six days (October 1, 3, 5, 9, 22, and 24), active rain on one day (October 6), and vigorous activity on two days (October 7 and 8), dry weather prevailed for most of the month. (ANI)