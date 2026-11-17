Renu Bhat, 28, was hanging clothes on her terrace in Kota when a troop of monkeys attacked her. She collapsed and was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

A 28-year-old woman died of a suspected cardiac arrest after a troop of monkeys attacked her on the terrace of her house in Rajasthan's Kota district, officials said on Monday.

The woman, Renu Bhat, lived in the Kansua area under Udyog Nagar police station limits. She was on the terrace hanging clothes out to dry when the monkeys set upon her.

Her brother-in-law, Arjun Bhat, said a group of red-faced monkeys appeared on the terrace without warning and pounced on her. She tried to drive them off with a stick, but they bit her in several places, leaving visible marks on her waist.

Family members heard her screams and ran up to the terrace, where they found her unconscious. She was taken to a private hospital nearby, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The family said doctors attributed the death to a silent attack or a sudden cardiac arrest brought on by severe shock.

Renu married Pradeep Bhat in 2018 and is survived by a young daughter.

Relatives and local residents held the district administration responsible, saying it had failed to address a serious monkey problem in the area. Arjun said that despite multiple complaints to local authorities and the installation of a trapping cage, the animals continued to move around unchecked.

Local councillor Sapna Burt expressed serious concern over the death. She said municipal corporation officials had been alerted and urged to begin an immediate drive to capture the monkeys.

Udyog Nagar Station House Officer Anand Yadav said police had not yet received a formal report about the incident. He said officers were verifying the details and would proceed accordingly.