Nirmala Sitharaman, Chandrababu Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan will launch the Rs 1 lakh crore Global Horticulture Hub in Madanapalle. The project aims to make Rayalaseema a 'Fruit bowl', benefiting 9.6 lakh farmers and boosting horticultural output.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will launch the prestigious project Global Horticulture Hub at Madanapalle on Friday (October 2).

As per the release, the project will be implemented in three phases with an estimated investment of Rs 1 lakh crore. Of this, the NDA government will contribute Rs 40,352 crore, while efforts will be made to mobilise Rs 60,000 crore in investments from the private sector.

Global Horticulture Hub: Scope and Vision

The project will cover Anantapur, Annamayya, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Tirupati, Kadapa, Prakasam and Markapuram districts. Development works will be undertaken through 202 clusters spread across 303 mandals and 5,869 villages in these 10 districts.

The government plans to expand the existing horticulture cultivation area of 8.41 lakh hectares by another 6 lakh hectares, taking the total to 14.41 lakh hectares. The project aims to increase horticultural production from the current 222 lakh metric tonnes to 435 lakh metric tonnes, directly benefiting 9.6 lakh farmers, the release said.

As part of the initiative, an additional ayacut of 9 lakh acres will be created, while irrigation facilities in 4.3 lakh acres will be stabilised. Of the Rs 40,352 crore to be provided by the government, Rs 20,884 crore will be allocated for irrigation, Rs 15,000 crore for horticulture development and Rs 4,562 crore for roads.

Major irrigation projects, drip irrigation systems, road infrastructure, and logistics facilities will be developed as part of the comprehensive plan.

The proposed Global Horticulture Hub is envisioned to establish the Rayalaseema region as the country's Fruit bowl. Special emphasis will be placed on promoting crops such as mango, banana, tomato, pomegranate, dragon fruit, avocado and berries.

The government will also encourage private-sector investments in food processing plants and export infrastructure to provide value addition for agricultural produce and improve farmers' incomes, the release said.

As part of the Rayalaseema Rising initiative, the Global Horticulture Hub is being developed to drive horticultural growth, strengthen rural infrastructure and create new economic opportunities across the region.

Indian School of Agriculture to be Launched

Meanwhile, Sitharaman, Chief Minister Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian School of Agriculture in Madanapalle. Modelled on the lines of the Indian School of Business, which has played a significant role in promoting industrial and business education, the proposed institution will focus on advancing agricultural development through modern technology, research and innovation.

Responding to Chandrababu Naidu's initiative, Reliance has come forward to work with the state government in establishing and managing the institution.

The Indian School of Agriculture will provide technology-driven guidance to farmers and develop solutions to address key challenges in the agricultural sector. It will focus on modern technology, scientific research, digital agriculture, precision farming, crop monitoring, smart irrigation and market intelligence, the release said.

The institution is expected to serve as a centre for agricultural innovation, equipping farmers with advanced knowledge, technological solutions and market-oriented practices to improve productivity, sustainability and profitability in the agriculture and allied sectors.

(ANI)