Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired the cabinet meeting on Friday and reviewed the administrative and disaster relief-related preparations in the state amid India-Pakistan tensions.



Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, the Barmer administration issued strict guidelines for all district residents in light of sensitive security concerns.



The guidelines include a complete blackout from 6 pm to 6 am. It also provides for the closure of all markets by 5 pm.



According to the official notification, all household and establishment lights must be switched off during blackout hours, and the movement of vehicles--including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers--will be strictly prohibited throughout the night.



A 5-kilometre no-entry buffer zone has been enforced around the defence area, and any suspicious activity or persons in this region will be subject to strict legal action.



Additionally, the operation of drones has been completely banned, and the use of firecrackers or fireworks is strictly prohibited throughout the district.



The district administration has appealed to residents to cooperate fully and follow the orders in the interest of national security.



"This step is extremely necessary and sensitive. Therefore, the general public is appealed to maintain peace and cooperation with caution keeping national security in mind," the administration stated.



The unprecedented measures are part of a high-alert security protocol around key defense zones in the region.



In a major escalation along India's western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.



Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.



Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."She added, "The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..."



Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu using Hamas-style missiles to target multiple areas on Thursday, defence sources had told ANI. The sources said the attack resembled a Hamas-style operation in Israel, where multiple cheap rockets were used to target cities.Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.



The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI.



The Indian Armed Forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8, and an Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised. (ANI)

