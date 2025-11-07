A 22-year-old MBBS student from Rajasthan, missing in Russia for 19 days, was found dead near a dam in Ufa. Ajit Singh Chaudhary’s mysterious death has sparked outrage, grief, and demands for a probe into what really happened on that fateful day.

When 22-year-old Ajit Singh Chaudhary from Rajasthan’s Alwar district left home for Russia last year, his family believed they were sending their son toward a bright medical career. The young man from Kaphanwada village in Lakshmangarh, who had enrolled at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa in 2023, was known for his quiet determination and humility.

But dreams turned into despair when Ajit went missing on October 19, and was later found dead near a dam on the White River — nineteen days after he disappeared.

The Day Ajit Disappeared

According to Ajit’s friends, that October morning seemed ordinary. Around 11 am, he stepped out of his hostel saying he’d be back soon — just half an hour — after buying milk. He never returned.

Local Russian authorities launched a search after his friends reported him missing. A day later, they made a chilling discovery — Ajit’s clothes, shoes, and mobile phone were found near the White River, suggesting he might have gone near the water. But there were no signs of him — until nearly three weeks later, when his body was recovered from a dam adjoining the same river.

Family’s Hope Turns to Grief

Back home in Rajasthan, Ajit’s disappearance had already shaken his family. His father, Roop Singh, and mother, Santra Devi, had sold nearly three bighas of land to send their son abroad. Every passing day without news deepened their agony.

When confirmation finally came on Thursday that Ajit’s body had been found, the news broke them completely. “We sent him with so many dreams. Now, we are only waiting for his body to return,” a family member said in a trembling voice.

Community members in Alwar gathered at the Jat Hostel, expressing anger over what they described as a slow and indifferent response to the student’s disappearance.

Repatriation and Investigation

The Indian Embassy in Moscow informed Ajit’s family and local officials about the discovery. Fellow students in Ufa identified the body, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem by a medical board before the remains are sent back to India.

Officials said the repatriation process — being coordinated between the Indian Embassy and Russian authorities — would take two to three days.

Meanwhile, Ajit’s family has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, calling it “highly suspicious.”

Political Voices Demand Answers

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar expressed deep sorrow and concern over the case. “The news of the recovery of the body of Ajit Singh Chaudhary, a resident of Lakshmangarh in Alwar who went missing in Russia since Diwali and was an MBBS student, has left me deeply distressed,” he wrote in a post on X, tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Ajit, from Kaphanwada village, had been sent to Russia by his family with great hopes and by pooling their hard-earned money to pursue medical studies. About 19 days ago, his clothes, mobile phone, and shoes were found by the riverbank there. The family was extremely distraught upon hearing the news of the 22-year-old boy's disappearance; the entire family had been making efforts and prayers for his safe return. Ajit’s uncle, along with other family members, had also met with me; through India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar ji, we had contacted Bashkir State Medical University and the local police to get feedback,” Singh added.

“Today’s news of Ajit’s body being found in the river is utterly shocking. This is an extremely sorrowful moment for the Alwar family; in suspicious circumstances, we have lost a promising young boy. I express my deepest condolences to Ajit’s father Roop Singh ji, mother Santara Devi ji, and the entire family,” he further said.

“I request the Government of India and Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to immediately bring Ajit’s body back to India. An untoward incident has occurred with the boy in suspicious circumstances; it must be investigated with complete seriousness. The family should not have to run around your offices anymore,” Singh concluded.

Scroll to load tweet…

Medical Students’ Association Steps In

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) also raised the issue formally. In a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister, shared on X by Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, Vice President of AIMSA and a doctor at Apollo Hospital, the association appealed for urgent action.

“In this hour of profound loss, AIMSA earnestly requests the kind intervention of the Hon’ble Ministry to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Moscow and the Russian authorities to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains of Late Shri Ajit Chaudhary to his family in Rajasthan,” the letter stated.

Scroll to load tweet…

Unanswered Questions in Ufa

While local reports have not confirmed any foul play, the circumstances of Ajit’s death remain unclear. Was it an accident? Was there something more sinister behind his disappearance? The recovery of his personal belongings near the river days before his body was found has only deepened the mystery.

Authorities in Ufa have yet to release an official statement explaining how the young medical student ended up near the dam — or what the post-mortem results reveal.

A Village in Mourning

In Kaphanwada, silence now hangs over the narrow lanes where Ajit once dreamt of becoming a doctor. His family’s home has become a gathering point for villagers, relatives, and friends waiting for his body to return. Every hour feels longer than the last.

For them, the question isn’t just how Ajit died — it’s why.