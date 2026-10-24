Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlights plans for Shekhawati's holistic growth by integrating heritage conservation, tourism promotion, and improved water and road infrastructure to drive investment and create local jobs.

Driving Holistic Development in Shekhawati

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday stated that the 'double-engine' government is ensuring the holistic development of the Shekhawati region by addressing the water crisis, improving connectivity, restoring historic havelis, and promoting tourism. He noted that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi", the state government is not only preserving this heritage but also integrating it with tourism to create new employment opportunities. Furthermore, the government is working with a firm commitment to ensure the availability of water and electricity, enhance road connectivity, and boost investment.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 'Shekhawati Heritage and Development Summit' held in Jaipur on Saturday. Urging entrepreneurs to involve the younger generation in business and industry, the Chief Minister remarked that the hard work, skill, and entrepreneurial spirit of the people of Rajasthan are recognised worldwide. It is essential to encourage the youth and provide them with opportunities for entrepreneurship and job creation. He expressed confidence that through the collective efforts of the government, social organisations, entrepreneurs, local citizens, and the Shekhawati diaspora, the region will reach new milestones in development.

Focus on Philanthropy and Resource Management

Commending the office-bearers of the Shekhawati Foundation, those working toward heritage conservation, and the Rajasthani diaspora, the Chief Minister highlighted the vital role played by entrepreneurs and philanthropists (Bhamashahs) from the Shekhawati region in the nation’s economic advancement. He noted that the Rajasthani diaspora, philanthropists, and social organisations have also diligently fulfilled their responsibilities through the ‘Karmabhumi se Matrubhumi’ (From Place of Work to Motherland) initiative.

The Chief Minister stated that water is the state’s most critical requirement. Prioritising this, the state government has entered into significant agreements, such as the ‘Ram Jalsetu Link Project’ and the Yamuna Water Agreement. He mentioned that out of the total proposed works worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore under the Ram Jalsetu Link Project, projects worth about Rs 41,000 crores have already commenced. This initiative will facilitate the availability of water for irrigation, as well as meet drinking water and industrial needs.

Improving Infrastructure and Connectivity

Rajasthan Chief Minister emphasised heritage conservation, tourism promotion, water security and improved connectivity to accelerate the region's development. He further explained that efforts are underway to address the water requirements of the Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu districts through the Yamuna Water Agreement. Additionally, the government’s efforts are expected to extend the benefits of the Narmada Water Agreement to regions including Barmer, Sanchore, Jalore, Bhinmal, and Raniwara. Furthermore, the state is working to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs of various regions through projects such as the Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP), the Kishau Dam project, the Ferozepur Feeder, the Jawai Water Project, and other schemes.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is continuously working to increase power generation and achieve self-reliance in the energy sector. His administration has undertaken comprehensive efforts to boost electricity production. Farmers and hotel operators are also being encouraged to adopt solar energy. Achieving self-reliance in the energy sector will accelerate industrial development, attract investment, and foster job creation.

The Chief Minister stated that road connectivity plays a crucial role in the economic progress of any region. With this objective, work is underway on road projects such as the Kotputli-Kishangarh Greenfield Expressway and the Bikaner-Kotputli Expressway. These projects will directly connect Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Churu to the national highway network. Furthermore, travel between Delhi-NCR and Western Rajasthan will become significantly more convenient. This will facilitate the transportation and marketing of agricultural produce, reduce costs, and provide a boost to industrial activities as well as religious and cultural tourism.

Heritage Preservation and Tourism Initiatives

He noted that the heritage of Shekhawati is not limited merely to its havelis (traditional mansions); rather, every element here holds historical significance. The government endeavours to integrate these havelis into tourism-related activities while ensuring the preservation of their original architectural character and traditional artwork. He added that the historical havelis and cultural heritage of Shekhawati offer immense potential for the growth of the hotel and tourism industry. The state government is currently working on the conservation of 662 havelis across the Shekhawati region. The Chief Minister said that work is also being done to develop a heritage tourism circuit including Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu. Local artists and artisans doing painting and traditional craft work in Havelis will be linked to this campaign by providing skill training. With this, our traditional art will be safe and local youth will get new employment opportunities. The Chief Minister also called upon the residents of the area to take active participation in the preservation of their historical havelis and heritage.

Referring to the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an investment-friendly environment is being created in Rajasthan to realise the resolve of a developed India. Groundbreaking of investment agreements worth over Rs 9 lakh crore out of approximately Rs 35 lakh crore has been completed through the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit. The priority of the government is to bring the investment to the ground and deliver its benefits to the common people. Private investment can also play an important role in the Shekhawati region, which will enable better utilisation of local resources and expansion of economic activities.

The Chief Minister said that our government is moving towards development by preserving the heritage. He said that the Shekhawati Heritage Meet will be organised on December 8 to promote the historical heritage, havelis and tourism of Shekhawati. Its objective is to connect the Shekhawati migrants settled in the country and abroad with the preservation of the heritage of their motherland, tourism development and investment opportunities. On this occasion, MLA Gopal Sharma, National President of Shekhawati Foundation Vinod Goyal, National Convenor Hari Sharma, National General Secretary Gajanand Sharma, National Incharge Girdhari Kaishot and other officials of the Foundation, including a large number of people of Shekhawati region, were present.