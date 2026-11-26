Aligarh police have arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry into India. Officers recovered forged documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, alongside mobile phones containing evidence of communication with relatives abroad.

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Aligarh Police have arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly entering India illegally, with documents including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards, bank savings account records and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) cards recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Bansal said.

According to the SSP, the arrests were made following information received by the police. During the operation, the police apprehended 12 Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly disclosed during questioning that they had entered India illegally. Sharing details of the arrests, Bansal said the police acted on confidential information and recovered several documents from the arrested individuals, including identity cards and financial records.

"Acting on confidential information, 12 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested. They have disclosed that they had entered India illegally," Bansal said. The SSP further said the documents recovered from their possession included Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter identity cards, bank savings account records and EPFO cards. "Documents including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards, bank savings account records, and EPFO cards were recovered from them," he said.

Apart from the documents, the police also seized mobile phones belonging to the arrested individuals. According to Bansal, the examination of the seized mobile phones revealed evidence of communication with their relatives in Bangladesh through calls and messages. "Their mobile phones were also seized, containing evidence of calls and messages exchanged with their relatives in Bangladesh," the SSP said.

The police have registered a case against the 12 arrested individuals under relevant legal sections. Further legal proceedings in the matter are being undertaken by the police. "A case has been registered against them under relevant legal sections," Bansal added.