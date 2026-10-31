Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders nationwide led 'Run for Unity' events to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary, honoring his historic role in integrating India and promoting the vision of a developed nation.

Commemorating National Unity Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday flagged off the run in Jaipur, marking the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. CM Sharma described the event as a tribute to the "Iron Man" of India.

Addressing the event, CM Sharma said the event symbolised the commitment to national unity, integrity and self-respect that Patel stood for. "We have come together to pay tribute to the 'Iron Man,' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the great architect of India’s unity and integrity, on the anniversary of his birth... The 'Run for Unity' event held today serves as a symbol of our commitment to national unity, integrity, and self-respect, ideals championed by Sardar Patel. PM Modi himself, in a recent episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' encouraged everyone to participate enthusiastically in this run. Your presence here in such large numbers is truly remarkable," Sharma said.

Leaders Honor Patel's Vision

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore, who also took part, said Patel's integration of the princely states had created an organised India and that he had envisioned a "Viksit Bharat." He said the Prime Minister was working towards the same goal. "We all know that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united all the princely states to create an organised India, and today is his birthday. He envisioned a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). Our Prime Minister Modi is also making every effort to build a 'Viksit Bharat.' Today, we participated in the 'Run for Unity'—a run for a united India, for a developed India, and for progress," Rathore said.

In Agartala, Chief Minister Manik Saha flagged off the run and recalled that the observance began in 2014, when the Prime Minister took office. Saha said Patel's role in building a unified nation deserved to be remembered, along with his vision of people living together in harmony. "His contribution toward forging a unified nation deserves to be remembered, as does his vision for us to live together in unity. Today, especially given the attempts by external forces to undermine India's integrity, the observance of his 151st birth anniversary is highly relevant," he said.

In Manipur's Churachandpur, the district administration organised a National Unity Run for Peace as part of the day's observance.

Call for National Cohesion and Youth Welfare

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Administrator of Chandigarh, spoke at the 'Ekta Yatra' organised by the Chandigarh Administration. He said the event reminded citizens of Patel's historic achievement in uniting the country through his individual efforts. "The 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity Run), an initiative by the Chandigarh Administration, serves as a reminder to us all of the historic achievement of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Through his individual efforts, he succeeded in uniting the nation into a single entity. We should not only remember this but also draw a lesson from it," Kataria told ANI.

He used the occasion to appeal to young people to stay away from drugs. "My hope is that the new generation steers clear of drugs; if we succeed in this endeavour, the positive results will become evident within five years," he said.

Nationwide Observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Hundreds of participants took part in 'Run for Unity' marathons organised across the country on Saturday to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with Chief Ministers of various states flagging off events in several states. National Unity Day is observed every year on October 31 to commemorate Patel's contribution to India's political integration and nation-building. It was first celebrated in 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the 'Run for Unity' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). Addressing the 'Run for Unity' event at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, Shah said that the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been observed as National Unity Day since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, underlining Patel's remarkable contribution to unifying the country following Independence and describing him as the architect of a united India.

"At the time we attained independence, political pundits across the globe predicted that India would fall apart. Yet, in the 1,218 days following independence, Sardar Patel accomplished what everyone had deemed impossible. It was a feat that even a group of leaders working together might not have managed in an entire lifetime; in just 1,218 days, Sardar Patel forged a united India. The India envisioned and built by Sardar Patel now stands before the world with pride," said Shah.

Taking a swipe at Congress, he said, "For many years, India did not accord Sardar Sahab the respect he truly deserved for his contributions. The Congress party has always sought to erase the memory of Sardar Sahab. However, one cannot conceal the brilliance of the sun. When Narendra Modi became the CM of Gujarat, he ensured that Sardar Sahab’s legacy was firmly established before the entire nation by commissioning the 'Statue of Unity'—a monumental structure that reaches toward the skies." (ANI)

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