Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP, calling it a gang, and questioned the Election Commission's neutrality. He further highlighted the upcoming mock Parliament and criticized the state's education and reservation policies.

Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP and Election Commission

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of acting against democratic principles, calling it a "gang" and alleging that the Election Commission (EC) was among the major threats to democracy and the Constitution. Speaking to the reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said the mock Parliament exercise was being organised to send a message to the government that the EC was not functioning impartially. He said such exercises become necessary when the government does not listen to the Opposition, adding that members of the SP would participate in the mock Parliament.

"The Election Commission is not impartial and poses a major threat to democracy and the Constitution. The mock Parliament exercise is a message to the government when it does not listen. Why is the BJP afraid? Why have they not implemented the Bill, and why do they still not want to debate it?" he asked. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav said, "What else can you expect when the donation has been theft? BJP is not a political party; it is a gang." He also confirmed that members of all INDIA bloc parties would participate in the November 1 rally.

Legacy of Acharya Narendra Deva

While recalling the contribution of socialist leader Acharya Narendra Deva, Yadav said he had played an important role in shaping the SP and its ideological foundation. "Acharya Narendra Deva was a politician from that era who helped shape the Samajwadi Party. During the freedom struggle, he participated in several protests. After Independence, he worked towards building the party. He was a teacher, and many leaders were his students," Yadav said. He added that Acharya Narendra Deva believed that peaceful progress could bring about positive changes in society.

Election Claims and Policy Criticisms

Earlier, on Friday, he claimed that the recent win of the SP in five MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh is a sign of the BJP facing a ‘massive defeat in the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. The SP chief also claimed that while his party won the five MLC seats through “sheer strength”, the BJP instead won their share of 6 seats with ‘deceit’. “The 5 seats we won were secured through sheer strength. The 6 seats the BJP won were secured through deceit,” the SP chief said.

Invoking his PDA pitch, Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (Backward classes, Dalits, and Minorities), the SP chief claimed that the BJP-led government has snatched away reservation, betrayed the devotees of Ram, and shut down thousands of schools. “The very day the elections are announced, the BJP will effectively lose. They have shut down 26,000 schools—and what are they opening instead? 27,000 liquor shops! If it were up to them, they would open liquor shops inside primary schools too,” Yadav said. Yadav said SP’s win in Varanasi Teachers’ and Agra-Aligarh Teachers’ constituencies is a sign of teachers rejecting the BJP due to the closing down of schools. (ANI)