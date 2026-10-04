Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma announced ₹370 crore contracts for the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar industrial region's Phase A. He also noted that RIICO has allotted land to over 3,000 MoU holders and highlighted new policies to boost industrial growth.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said the state government has awarded contracts worth ₹370 crore for infrastructure development and electrification across 641 hectares in Phase A of the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar industrial region. He also highlighted a series of policy initiatives aimed at accelerating industrial growth in the state.

Addressing the Laghu Udyog Bharati Entrepreneurs' Conference in Pali, Sharma said RIICO had already allotted land to more than 3,000 MoU holders and construction work was progressing rapidly across over 800 industrial units.

Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar Industrial Development

"RIICO has already allotted land to over 3,000 MoU holders. Construction work is proceeding rapidly across more than 800 industrial units. The development of the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar industrial region is a key focus of our vision. Today, we have awarded contracts worth ₹370 crores for infrastructure development and electrification across 641 hectares in Phase A of this project," Sharma said.

Policy Initiatives for Growth

He said the Rajasthan Textile & Apparel Policy 2025 was implemented to provide fresh momentum to Pali's textile industry. "The Rajasthan Textile & Apparel Policy 2025 was implemented to infuse new momentum and energy into Pali’s textile industry. With an eye on the future of industry, our government has also approved the Rajasthan Semiconductor Policy 2026 and the Rajasthan Aerospace & Defence Policy 2026. Rajasthan Logistics Policy 2025, Rajasthan Industrial Power Policy 2025, and the new Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy 2026 have opened new avenues for industrial growth," the Chief Minister said.

Sharma said the state government had introduced 37 policies in two-and-a-half years, with the objective of simplifying the process of doing business and positioning Rajasthan as a leading investment destination. "We have introduced 37 policies in just two and a half years, simplifying the process of doing business in the state and paving the way for Rajasthan to emerge as a premier investment destination," he said.

Role of Small-Scale Industries

Speaking about the contribution of small-scale industries to the country's development, Sharma said traditional industries had gradually declined even as large-scale industries received substantial subsidies after Independence. "After independence, large-scale industries were established in this country, and the industrialists behind them received substantial subsidies. However, our traditional industries were gradually allowed to die out. I wish to express my gratitude to Laghu Udyog Bharati; through small-scale industries, they have worked to accelerate the nation's progress while simultaneously providing employment opportunities to the poor," he said.

He described small-scale industries as an important means of translating the vision of nation-building and a self-reliant India into reality. "It serves as a powerful vehicle for translating the vision of nation-building and a self-reliant India into reality. Laghu Udyog Bharati has created an inspiring model of self-reliance and women's empowerment by connecting thousands of women to self-employment and livelihoods," Sharma said.

(ANI)