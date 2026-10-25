Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an Arvind Limited textile plant in Varanasi. The Rs 150 crore facility aims to boost regional employment and garment manufacturing for top brands, marking a significant development for the Purvanchal region.

Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Arvind Limited Textile Plant

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Rs 150 crore textile manufacturing plant of Ahmedabad-based Arvind Limited in Khochwan, Mirzamurad, in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. Built on around 7-8 acres, the facility is the company's first large manufacturing plant in the Purvanchal region and is expected to generate employment opportunities for local residents.

During his visit, the Prime Minister interacted with women workers undergoing training and enquired about their work, the challenges they face and the manufacturing activities at the facility. Modi also spoke to officials about the garments being produced at the plant, including clothing made from khadi, and visited an exhibition showcasing products manufactured by Arvind Limited.

Operational Scope and Future Impact

Manufacturing Capabilities and Employment

The facility will manufacture sportswear, undergarments and other garments, including products for brands such as Jockey, US Polo and Arrow. According to the details provided, the project will be developed in two phases once the plant becomes operational, with the potential to generate employment for thousands of people across Purvanchal.

Company Background and Dignitaries Present

Arvind Limited, established in 1931 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, operates across the textile value chain, from yarn and fabric production to finished garments and specialised textiles for industrial applications. Its products include denim, cotton and linen fabrics, suiting materials and sportswear fabrics supplied to domestic and international apparel brands.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those present during the inauguration. They welcomed the Prime Minister at the helipad upon his arrival in Khurja, Mirzapur. (ANI)