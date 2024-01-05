Rajasthan Cabinet: CM Bhajanlal Sharma reserves crucial portfolios, allocates Finance to Diya Kumari

The cabinet distribution further delineated Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena overseeing four departments, with Agriculture under his purview. Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, on the other hand, is set to manage five departments, including Commerce, Industry, and Sports.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday (January 5) announced the allocation of ministries, reserving eight key departments, including Home, Excise, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau, for himself. Reports from a news agency highlighted Deputy CM Diya Kumari being entrusted with six departments, including Finance, Tourism, and Women & Child Development. Meanwhile, the second Deputy CM, Prem Chand Bairwa, was assigned four departments, including Higher Education and Road Transport and Highways.

This reshuffle follows the swearing-in ceremony on December 30, 2023, where 12 Cabinet Ministers and 10 Ministers of State took their oaths at Jaipur's Raj Bhavan. Notably, 17 out of the 22 ministers took their oaths during this ceremony, attended by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Among those who were sworn in as cabinet members were Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khinwsar, Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Jogaram Patel, Babulal Kharardi, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiyalal Choudhary, and Sumit Godara.

Moreover, the Bhajanlal administration introduced five MLAs as state ministers with independent responsibilities. Sanjay Sharma, Gautam Kumar Dak, Jhabbar Singh Kharra, Surendra Pal Singh TT, and Heeralal Nagar were among those appointed.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assumed office on December 15, while Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa also took their oaths on the same day.