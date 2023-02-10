Rajasthan Budget 2023: Free electricity to farmers consuming up to 2,000 units per month; check highlights

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also a Finance Minister of state, presented the state budget for 2023-24 on Friday, February 10. The Budget document was finalised in the presence of Secretary of Finance (Revenue) Krishna Kant Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Akhil Arora, Secretary Finance (Budget) Rohit Gupta, Secretary Finance (Expenditure) Naresh Kumar Thakral, and Director of Finance Brajesh Sharma.

    This year's budget will be significant as it will be the last of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot-led state government ahead of elections later this year.

    Rajasthan Budget 2023: know key highlights here 

    1) Farmers consuming up to 2,000 units per month will receive free electricity beginning in the fiscal year 2023-24. Consumers under the Ujjwala scheme will receive an LPG cylinder at Rs 500; 76 lakhs will benefit.

    2) Domestic consumers will receive 100 units of free electricity per month, up from the previous 50 units.

    3) One-time registration for competitive exams; no additional fees will be charged.

    4) Medical coverage under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family yearly

    5) A Rs 19,000 crore inflation relief package to relieve the masses from rising prices. Every month, low-income families will receive free food packets as part of the package.

    6) Every month, Chief Minister Annapurna food packets, along with free rations to approximately one crore families covered by the National Food Security Act, which will include one-kilogram pulses, sugar, salt, and one litre of edible oil. A total of Rs 3,000 crore will be spent on this project.

    7) The state government will provide benefits under the old pension scheme to various board and corporations employees. Personnel from boards, corporations, academies, and universities will be eligible for scheme benefits.

    This is the first time a state budget will be shown live in the state's government and private colleges. Previously, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the state's food and civil supplies minister, said that the budget would be unique in encouraging savings, providing relief to the masses, and accelerating the state's growth. 

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
