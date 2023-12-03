Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will CM Ashok Gehlot secure victory in Sardarpura seat?

Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, elections for 199 were held on November 25. The Election Commission deferred the elections in the Karanpur constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In the recently-concluded Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023, Sardarpura constituency witnessed a significant voter turnout of 65.68 percent. Dr. Mahendra Singh Rathore representing BJP and Ashok Gehlot from INC stand as prominent candidates in this election. In 2018, Congress' Ashok Gehlot clinched victory in Sardarpura, surpassing Shambhu Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a substantial margin of 45,597 votes.

Situated within the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency, Sardarpura holds political significance. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, secured the Jodhpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by a remarkable margin of 274,440 votes, prevailing over Vaibhav Gehlot of the Indian National Congress.

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Sardarpura constituency

1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Sardarpura had 2,29,042 registered voters. Out of these, 1,53,350 came out to caste their vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 66.95%.

2. Winning candidate and party: Congress' Ashok Gehlot emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 97,081 votes.

3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Shambhu Singh Khetasar was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 45,597 votes.

4. Margin details: The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 29.90%.

