Lucknow Police are using surveillance drones to enforce the ban on hazardous 'Chinese manjha'. The campaign involves raiding shops, arresting users, and using drones to spot offenders on rooftops and remove dangerous strings from public infrastructure.

Police Detail Multi-Pronged Campaign

DCP West Vishwajeet Shrivastava, speaking to ANI, said, "Since several incidents involving Chinese manjha have already occurred in Lucknow, campaigns have been carried out before as well. Currently, a continuous campaign is underway. We have first searched all the shops where kites are sold and conducted raids. Additionally, we are gathering intelligence and talking to various kite-flying clubs and enthusiasts. They have been informed that if they use this type of manjha, action will be taken against them. Furthermore, incidents are more frequent on the Haiderganj Bridge and the two bridges on Victoria Street. There, the police, in their own way, have used bamboo sticks while moving on motorcycles to check if any manjha is stuck, preventing it from hanging low and entangling a motorcyclist if it becomes loose."

"As part of a new experiment today, we are using powerful drones to determine which houses are flying kites and whether this type of manjha is being used. We will also question the residents of houses where we suspect such dangerous manjha is being utilized. Through this extensive campaign, we are ensuring that people stop using this manjha and fly kites with regular string to prevent any accidents," DCP added.

The DCP also said that the drone deployment aims to clean up dangerous manjhas that get stuck on bridges and poles in various places. "Today the police conducted an exercise to remove dangerous manjhas that become entangled on bridges and poles across various locations. When they hang down, they become highly dangerous to any passing motorcyclist. So, a cleaning drive was conducted today. Additionally, two individuals were arrested today while carrying very sharp manjha; whether you call it Chinese manjha or something else, it was very dangerous. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections, and they are being sent to jail, " said the DCP.

Expert Explains Drone Capabilities

Speaking to ANI, Milind Raj, Robotics and Drone AI expert from Lucknow, said, "This can be flown at an altitude of 500 to 700 meters. We receive a geotag for the specific roof where people are flying kites. This provides digital evidence, as sir mentioned, showing who is flying what kind of kite on which roof. You get a digital geotag, and with that geotag, you can even reach their house. At a height of 700 meters, it can cover a horizontal range of 8,000 meters. If we improvise it further, it can cover a diameter of 25 kilometres, which is quite a large area in itself."

