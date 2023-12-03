Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Early trends show Vasundhara Raje leading against Cong in Jhalrapatan seat

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, elections for 199 were held on November 25. The Election Commission deferred the elections in the Karanpur constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    In the recent Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023, the electoral battle in Jhalrapatan constituency witnessed a significant 77.67% voter turnout. This constituency, nestled in the Jhalawar district and part of the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, stands as a crucial region in the political landscape.

    According to the early trends, BJP's Vasundhara Raje is leading against Congress candidate Ram Lal Chouhan.

    In the 2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections, the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in Jhalrapatan, prevailing over Manvendra Singh of the Congress party.

    The 2023 polls marked another contest between Vasundhara Raje and Ram Lal Chouhan from the Congress party, maintaining the political dynamics of the region.

    In the 2018 assembly polls, Vasundhara Raje secured 1,16,484 votes, capturing a notable 54.14% of the vote share, triumphing with a substantial margin of 34,980 votes, equating to a 16.26% victory margin.

    Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, elections for 199 were held on November 25. The Election Commission deferred the elections in the Karanpur constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The tenure of Rajasthan's 200-member Legislative Assembly is all set to conclude on January 14, 2024.

    Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Jhalrapatan constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Jhalrapatan had as many as 2,74,515 voters. Out of these, 2,15,168 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 78.38%.

    2. Winning candidate and party: BJP's Vasundhara Raje emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 1,16,484 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: Congress' Manvendra Singh was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 34980 votes.

    4. Margin details: The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 16.50%.

    What is an Exit Poll?

    Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.

