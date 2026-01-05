Three people were killed and 10 others injured after a bus travelling from Sanchore to Jaipur overturned near Ahore late on Sunday. Police said the bus lost control, but the exact cause is yet to be determined. The injured are in stable condition.

Police Statement on Accident

According to Ahore Station House Officer (SHO) Karan Singh, the accident occurred at around 10 pm when the bus lost control and overturned on the highway. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Rescue and Investigation

Police and residents rushed to the spot after receiving information and carried out rescue operations. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Police said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.