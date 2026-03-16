One person died and two were injured in a hit-and-run accident in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri. Police are investigating. In a separate case, a 25-year-old man was arrested for injecting his HIV-positive blood into a woman who rejected him.

A speeding car rammed into two bikes in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, killing one person and leaving two others dead, police said on Monday. The incident happened in Medipalli under the Uppal police station limits in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Sunday.

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"This incident happened yesterday. We've registered a case and are investigating the matter. One person is dead on the spot, and two have sustained serious injuries. We're currently searching for the accused and will provide more details later," police said.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Man Arrested for Injecting Woman With HIV-Positive Blood

In a separate incident in the district, a 25-year-old man, Kolipaka Manohar, was arrested for allegedly injecting his HIV-positive blood into a woman's body after she refused to marry him in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Sunday.

The victim's father, Chiranjeevi, filed a complaint with the Pocharam police, leading to Manohar's arrest at NTPC X Road, Annojiguda.

Manohar, a private employee, was charged under Section 109 BNS (Attempt to Murder) and sent to judicial remand.

As per the Pocharam Police, the accused Manohar forcibly injected his HIV-positive blood into the woman's body at her residence with the intention of killing her.

The incident occurred on Friday, and a case was registered against Manohar.

According to a police official, "Pocharam IT Corridor PS arrested the accused Kolipaka Manohar, aged 25 years, on March 14, 2026 at 1300 hrs at NTPC X road, Annojiguda, Ghatkesar, who took the HIV +Ve blood from his body and the same was injected into the victim's body forcefully at her residence with an intension to kill her."