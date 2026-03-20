MNS chief Raj Thackeray has unveiled 'Maharashtra Next,' a digital platform to gather public suggestions for a new development roadmap for the state. Criticizing the current government, he aims to present the new blueprint for implementation.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has unveiled a new digital platform, 'Maharashtra Next,' aimed at gathering public suggestions to create a comprehensive development roadmap for the state. The initiative encourages citizens and experts to share their vision for Maharashtra's future, which will be presented to the state government. "Today, I'm launching a website, 'Maharashtra Next'; Please share your vision on this website. Experts will discuss it, and if it's legitimate, it will be presented to the government," Raj Thackeray said on Thursday while speaking at Shivaji Park.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Thackeray Decries 'Dilapidated' State, Pledges New Blueprint

While calling on people to contribute to his platform, Raj Thackeray said in a post on social media," Jai Maharashtra! Today, on March 19, 2026, it gives me immense pleasure in presenting 'Maharashtra Next'--our ambitious project. Another significance of the date, March 19, is that on this day, the first ever public rally was held following the establishment of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. During that rally, I had given an assurance that I would present a comprehensive development blueprint for Maharashtra. Subsequently, in 2014, we indeed presented a development blueprint for Maharashtra that was both extremely detailed and profound. Yet, the very journalists who, between 2008 and 2014, used to ask--in a highly snide and sarcastic manner--questions like, 'So? When is your blueprint coming out?', never bothered to read it even once after it was released; nor did the ruling powers derive any meaningful insight from it. Be that as it may."

Decrying how the state has become even more 'dilapidated and squalid' over time, he added, "While presenting that development blueprint, I had articulated my perspective--through a video presentation--on why "development must be coupled with an aesthetic vision. That was my commentary on the prevailing situation at the time. However, over the eleven-year period spanning from 2014 to 2025, Maharashtra has only grown more dilapidated and squalid."

The definition of 'development' has been reduced solely to the construction of roads and flyovers; the ruling powers have begun to find their sole sense of fulfillment merely in announcing--and inaugurating--projects worth "so many thousand crores" here, and "so many thousand crores" there, the post on social media read.

Criticism of 'Freebies' and State Debt

Further criticising the culture of "freebies", he said that ultimately citizens want a good quality of life rather than free handouts, but that realisation seems to have been "lost" by the state government while burdening the people with ever-increasing debt due to poor planning. "Coupled with this, another trend has proliferated: the practice of distributing various freebies to citizens through a multitude of government schemes. Citizens do not ever desire free handouts; what they truly seek is a good quality of life. Yet, this fundamental realization seems to have been completely lost. Furthermore, in the State Budget for 2026-27, the government itself has formally admitted that the state currently is under at a staggering ₹11 lakh crore debt. Why has all of this come to pass? The answer lies in a complete lack of planning. All of this occurred because the fundamental understanding--that development is, at its core, a thoughtful and intellectual process--was completely abandoned," Thackeray wrote.

A Call for Public Participation

"Reflecting upon this entire situation, we have resolved to once again present a brand-new development blueprint for Maharashtra. However, this time--rather than relying solely on the opinions of experts--we sought to incorporate public participation; it is for this very purpose that this website has been developed. Through a series of main headings and sub-headings, we have outlined a framework designed to ensure that the approach to Maharashtra's development is truly holistic. By harmonizing the brilliant ideas residing in the minds of the people--alongside, of course, the insights of experts--we intend to present a comprehensive development blueprint once again. Furthermore, we are resolved to compel the government to implement it," he added in the post.

"Given that governments, in general, seem to have lost their capacity to listen, it is unlikely that your individual voice would otherwise reach their ears. We pledge to serve as the conduits for your voice, your expectations, and your opinions. Please select the specific topics on which you wish to offer suggestions, and write to us regarding them. If your idea is deemed appropriate, it will be formally conveyed to the system--duly credited with your name. I am sharing the link to the Maharashtra Next website below. Do share your ideas for the development of Maharashtra," the post said further.

Concern over Marathi Players in Cricket

On the other hand, Raj Thackeray also expressed concern over the lack of representation from Maharashtra in the current Indian national cricket squad. Addressing a public gathering, the MNS leader said, "Today, there are no Marathi players in the Indian cricket team."

The Minister noted that local talent from the state is currently missing from the highest level of the sport. (ANI)