Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday hit back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial "patak-patak ke maarenge" remarks. In a counter-attack, Raj Thackeray said, "A BJP MP said, 'Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge'... You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge."

Reacting to Dubey's remarks, the MNS chief asserted that he will not compromise on matters related to the Marathi language and the people of Maharashtra. He further said that those who live in Maharashtra should "learn Marathi as soon as possible."

"I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra. Those who live in Maharashtra, to them I would like to say 'learn Marathi as soon as possible, wherever you go, speak Marathi'. In Karnataka, they fight for their language. Even a rickshaw puller knows that the Government is standing behind him over language. Similarly, you be like a pillar and speak in Marathi only. This is what I have come to request all of you," Thackeray said while addressing a gathering in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at the Maharashtra leadership over the language policy, Thackeray said, "Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that they would make Hindi language compulsory (in schools)... Maharashtra CM is fighting for Hindi. Marathi should be made mandatory in all schools. But instead, you are speaking about making Hindi mandatory."

He also alleged that certain vested interests were trying to create a rift between Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

"A few Gujarati businessmen had planned to cause a rift between Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra...They have had their eyes set on Mumbai for years. They are testing us. They are seeing if Maharashtra would oppose the Hindi language being mandated. If we remain mum, Hindi would be the first step; their plan is to take control and send everything to Gujarat," he said.

Earlier today, Nishikant Dubey lambasted incidents of violence against Hindi speakers in Maharashtra after the Maharashtra government's move on the three-language policy, which was later withdrawn.

In an interview with ANI, Nishikant Dubey stated that India is diverse and that all its people have a strong affection for their region.

The four-time MP also stated that people have the right to move from one part of the country to another.

"I am saying this again, I stand by my statements. This nation is diverse, and all its people have a strong affection for their region...If Maharashtra is a part of this country, then anyone can be settled anywhere in this country...But they beat up those who are Hindi language speakers...Even today, only 31-32% Marathi speakers live in Mumbai...I accept that Maharashtra has a huge contribution to the economy, I have huge respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

He was asked about his controversial "patak, patak ke maarenge" remarks.

"I am proud that my mother tongue is Hindi. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are not big laat sahabs . I am an MP, do not take law in my hands. Whenever they go out, whichever state they go, the people of that place will beat them..." he said.

"If you beat up the poor, they will react one day. It is not only Hindi speakers. They protested against Gujaratis in 1956, then against South Indians, and now they are doing it against Hindi speakers. Their history is such that everyone is angry at them....Unka security vapis leljiye, agar ghar se bahar nikal jaye to main samajh jaun bahut bade sher hai (Take away their security, they will not leave their residence)," he added.

The Maharashtra Government had revoked the government resolutions (GRs) on the three-language policy, introducing Hindi as the third language in primary schools. The government has decided to set up a committee to take a relook into the three-language policy.

Fadnavis announced that the government resolutions (GRs) issued in April regarding the three-language policy in primary schools have been cancelled. The first GR had made Hindi a compulsory third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 and the second GR made it optional.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray had held a joint 'victory rally' to celebrate the state government withdrawing its move.