The West Bengal Raj Bhavan on Sunday issued a strong statement accusing Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee of committing offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for his recent remarks alleging that Governor CV Ananda Bose is keeping "guns and bombs" inside Raj Bhavan and harbouring criminals.

In a press note, the Governor's office said Banerjee's statements have "the unavoidable effect of causing fear and alarm to the people of West Bengal, which can induce any member of the public against the State or against public tranquillity."

"By stating that the Hon'ble Governor is in possession of guns and bombs at the Raj Bhavan and is harbouring criminals, Shri Kalyan Banerjee has induced fear and disaffection in the minds of the common man of West Bengal against their own Governor. The same may prompt any member of the public to carry out violent attacks on the Raj Bhavan," the statement read.

Raj Bhavan cites specific BNS sections

The press note further alleged that by claiming the Governor is sheltering criminals belonging to one particular political party, the TMC MP "seeks to incite feelings of enmity, hatred and ill will among one class of persons who support the ruling party against the supporters of the other party."

Terming the remarks "highly provocative and dangerous", the Governor's office stated that Kalyan Banerjee has committed offences punishable under Section 151 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India through statements causing fear or alarm) and Section 152 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. It also claimed that the Lok Sabha member has attracted Section 197 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) of the BNS. Additionally, it accused that Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has committed offences under Section 196(1)(a) and (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

The press note further read, "As a result of such imputations, the office of the Hon'ble Governor, who is an independent constitutional functionary is directly under threat which has the effect of jeopardising the sovereignty, security, unity and integrity of India."

What Kalyan Banerjee said

Earlier on Saturday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee had alleged that Governor Bose is "entertaining BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan" and giving them weapons to attack TMC workers in the state.

"Tell the Bengal Governor not to entertain BJP criminals in Raj Bhavan. He is keeping them there and giving them arms and ammunition to go and attack TMC workers. As long as such a governor is in office, nothing good will happen in Bengal," Banerjee said while at an event in Hooghly, Seelampur. (ANI)