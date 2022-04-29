Rainfall and thunderstorms from May 2 in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana: IMD

In eastern India, the official stated that the temperatures have already dropped in Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday estimated rainfall and thunderstorms from May 2 in states including Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

The senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani stated that between May 2 to 4, states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana are possible to witness rainfall and thunderstorms. This would possibly bring down the temperature range to 36 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Following the weather department, a cyclonic circulation system will be formed in the Andaman Sea on May 4, followed by low pressure on May 5; under its influence, maximum temperatures are expected to fall.

The official stated that the temperatures have already dropped in Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in eastern India.

Jenamani added that temperatures in eastern India started to drop, from Friday, in Odisha, Bihar, Bengal, and Jharkhand. On Thursday, regions in Odisha, such as Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, and Angul, reported 44 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the weather authority predicted that the temperature in Delhi would rise by 0.5-1 degree Celsius, with certain regions reaching 46 degrees Celsius. Temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius have been recorded at some Haryana stations.

From April 29 to May 1, the IMD issued a 'yellow alert' for seven states, including western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West UP, MP, and Jharkhand.

Jenamani added that from May 2, a western disturbance would advance, and possible thunderstorms and rain would happen.

