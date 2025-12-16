The Ministry of Railways has issued an advisory encouraging senior citizens to use social media safely. It highlights that digital platforms can help them stay connected with family and friends, reducing loneliness.

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday (December 16) drew attention to the growing importance of digital awareness among senior citizens, noting that social media can be a helpful companion when used safely and responsibly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the ministry said that with the right guidance and online safety habits, social media can help elderly users stay informed, connected and actively involved in everyday life.

Scroll to load tweet…

How Social Media Can Keep Seniors Connected

The advisory highlighted that learning basic smartphone skills can go a long way in building confidence among senior citizens. Simple features like video calls allow them to stay in regular touch with family and friends, helping bridge physical distance and reduce feelings of loneliness.

The ministry also encouraged seniors to share their memories online and take part in interest-based groups, saying such activities can spark meaningful conversations and keep them socially engaged.

Why Online Safety Matters

While pointing out the benefits, the Railways also reminded senior citizens to stay cautious in the digital space. They were advised to keep privacy settings switched on and avoid accepting friend requests from unknown users, as these steps can help protect them from online fraud and misuse.

A Helpline for Digital Support

To make online navigation easier and safer, the ministry urged senior citizens to call 14567 for guidance. The helpline provides assistance on digital awareness and safe online practices, helping elderly users make better use of technology without putting their personal security at risk.